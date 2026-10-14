Michigan Football's Keys to Beating Penn State in Week 7: Get Downhill

Michigan will take the field on Saturday after a much-needed bye week. The Wolverines were able to look themselves in the mirror and try to make some changes that will pay dividends in the final seven games.

The Wolverines are on a two-game losing streak, but Penn State is coming into Ann Arbor reeling. The Nittany Lions have lost three in a row, including a pair of home losses to Wisconsin and USC.

Both programs need a win, but only one will find its way back into the win column. Here are three keys for Michigan to get the job done.

It's time to establish the run

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Coming off its bye week, it's clear that Michigan isn't making a ton of personnel changes — which is fine. The Wolverines do need to make changes, though, and it sounds like they've canned some thing that didn't work for them through five games.

That starts with figuring out how to run the football. Running the football has been the heart and soul of the Wolverines for quite some time, and Michigan is somehow No. 13 in the Big Ten, averaging 135 yards per game on the ground.

If Michigan is ever going to figure it out — this is the time. Penn State has injuries and the Nittany Lions are terrible against the run. Matt Campbell's team is ranked No. 17 in the Big Ten in stopping the run. Northwestern carved up Penn State's defense two weeks ago, running for over 400 yards.

The Nittany Lions have the second-ranked passing defense, behind Michigan, in the Big Ten, which means Bryce Underwood might not fare all that well. But if the Wolverines can run the ball effectively, that will help the passing attack. It's time to get back to their roots and run downhill.

Make plays on special teams

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Aside from Trey Butkowski and Cam Brown, Michigan's special teams have been a disappointment under Kerry Coombs this season — especially on both sides of the punt return game.

The big personnel change that Michigan is prepared to make is at punt return. The Wolverines will no longer have Andrew Marsh as their returner and someone new will be back there. It can't hurt, either. Michigan is ranked No. 123 in the nation, averaging just over four yards per return. Plus, Marsh has muffed a couple of punts this season.

On the other side, we've seen Michigan's punt return unit allow some big plays, including a punt return for a touchdown against Iowa.

The Nittany Lions average over 10 yards per punt return and could do some damage against Michigan. If it's a close game, special teams could decide the outcome. The Wolverines need to tackle and make a few guys miss on the return.

Eliminate turnovers and create them

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It's the halfway mark of the year and Michigan hasn't figured out its turnover issues. While fans want to blame Jason Beck and Bryce Underwood, Kyle Whittingham says the biggest issue with the Wolverines is their turnover woes and the lack of takeaways from the defense.

Michigan has turned the ball over in every game except for Oklahoma and the Wolverines have a -4 turnover margin. Penn State is third in the Big Ten with a +5 turnover margin and the Nittany Lions could make the Wolverines pay if they continue to be reckless with the ball.

Penn State has turned it over just four times this season and the Nittany Lions' defense is very opportunistic with their chances. Whittingham said they really preached to Underwood this week to take care of the ball and make better decisions.

Tommy Carr likely isn't going to supplant Underwood, but if he continues to play recklessly, then something will have to give. Playing clean football will help Michigan get over the hump and back in the win column.

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