Former Michigan CB Finds Home In WAC

Former Michigan CB Finds New Home In WAC

Though things never quite materialized at the University of Michigan, cornerback Andre Seldon is certainly going to get a shot at his new school of choice.

It didn't take long for former Michigan cornerback Andre Seldon to find a new home. Seldon made the announcement via his social media accounts on Thursday, choosing New Mexico State as his new destination. 

Brandon Brown, owner and publisher of Wolverine Digest, broke down Seldon's transfer when the news broke last week. 

He played in just one game last year as a true freshman and just one game in 2021. Pro Football Focus has him down for just one snap during his entire career, but evidently it was a little more than that. Either way, it wasn't much and likely wouldn't increase if he stuck around. Seldon has always been undersized but he can play. He's fast, physical and very sticky in coverage. He'll land somewhere and will likely fight his way onto the field. That's how he's always been.

