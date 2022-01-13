Former Michigan CB Finds Home In WAC

Though things never quite materialized at the University of Michigan, cornerback Andre Seldon is certainly going to get a shot at his new school of choice.

It didn't take long for former Michigan cornerback Andre Seldon to find a new home. Seldon made the announcement via his social media accounts on Thursday, choosing New Mexico State as his new destination.

Brandon Brown, owner and publisher of Wolverine Digest, broke down Seldon's transfer when the news broke last week.