Michigan Football 2020 Crystal Ball

Finally, it's time to gaze into the crystal ball and learn now what portends for the unique season to come. One that started late, has fewer games, and zero fans. But hopefully just as much interest and anticipation.

And when we gazed into our crystal ball, we were shown these 10 prophecies:

10. Michigan will have at least one game cancelled this season because of Covid. Looking at you Rutgers.

They can't play football. Their president didn't want to play football. And let's face it, if any school is going to Tennessee Titans this Covid-infected season, we all know it's the Scarlet (Lettered) Knights.

9. Joe Milton will surpass Shea Patterson's 56.2% completion percentage last season.

Given the fact that a 56.2% completion percentage in today's college football is pretty subpar, this shouldn't be too hard.

8. Cade McNamara will play meaningful snaps at quarterback this season.

We've been sleeping on this young man all offseason. Go watch his high school film, and look at his prep resume. He's an ideal fit for this offense. With losing effectively half a season just one Covid positive test away, every fanbase better know and be confident in who the backup quarterback is.

7. Michigan's running game will be better than last season.

The offensive line's run blocking efficiency was pretty mediocre given how many of those guys got drafted into the NFL. So I don't expect that much of a drop-off there, if any, despite the youth movement. And this year's running backs are as deep as Michigan has had in recent memory.

6. Michigan will play more zone defense than ever before under Don Brown.

This is the first time under Brown that Michigan doesn't go into a season with a definitive lockdown corner. But it does probably have its most athletic duo at safety. Because of that and the influx of new defensive coaches, expect to see more zone coverage than ever before, too.

5. Michigan will beat Michigan State by two touchdowns or more for a third consecutive season for the first time since 1981-83.

The only thing that can stop this one from happening is Sparty having to skip the game because of too many positive Covid tests. Which, on second thought, is totally something I could see happening come to think of it.

4. Either Aidan Hutchinson or Kwity Paye will be the first Wolverine since Brandon Graham a decade ago to reach double figures in sacks.

The numbers Graham put up on some historically bad Michigan defenses when it was him against the world still astound. However, this year it will be pick your poison for opponents. You can't really afford to double-team either of these guys, because that just frees up the other. But you can't afford not to, either.

3. Indiana will end the nation's longest consecutive series losing streak, when the Hoosiers beat Michigan for the first time since 1987.

With so many moving parts on offense, I expect Michigan to get off to a slow start this season. In fact, I could see the Wolverines dropping two of their first three to begin just 1-2. That would include this early ambush in Bloomington. Last year notwithstanding, Michigan has been playing with fire in this series under Harbaugh. Sure, last year was a curb-stomp, but the Hoosiers were also without Michael Penix -- their emerging star at quarterback.

2. Michigan will not beat Ohio State, again.

Self-evident truth here that doesn't require further explanation.

1. Michigan will lose at least 3 games as it has every season under Jim Harbaugh.

I see the Wolverines starting 1-2, and then going on a bit of a run until the perennial boat race that was once a rivalry to close it out at 5-3.