Ojabo Breaks Single-Season U-M Record

He's been an absolute terror coming off of the edge all season long, leading to an impressive new single-season U-M record.

Though many announcers were struggling to pronounce his name earlier in the season, Michigan linebacker David Ojabo is now a household name across the country - and for good reason.

As one of the most problematic edge rushers in the country, Ojabo is currently just three sacks away from tying the new single-season UM sack record of 14 (owned by Aidan Hutchinson). Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Ojabo is currently the UM record holder for forced fumbles in a single season (5).

It's certainly not a record that's going to garner a lot of attention, but it's definitely one that highlights Ojabo's impact on the football field.

Most expected Ojabo to become a significant contributor at some point in his Michigan career, but few expected him to blossom into a potential first-round pick in 2021. At one point in the season, NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper had Ojabo at No. 10 on his Big Board:

Ojabo has been one of the most impressive newcomers in the country this season. A third-year sophomore who spent his youth in Nigeria and Scotland, Ojabo has eight sacks and four forced fumbles playing on the other side of Hutchinson. He has flashed advanced pass-rush moves -- check out this spin on the right tackle for a strip sack against Indiana -- and his athletic traits pop on tape. While Ojabo needs to work on his all-around game, there's a lot to like. He's still young; he could develop into an elite edge rusher.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network had this to say about Ojabo:

Right away, Ojabo’s high-level physical tools stand out on tape. He might end up being a freakier athlete than Aidan Hutchinson, who was on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” this past offseason. At 6’5″, 250 pounds, Ojabo has impressive length and a fairly dense frame. That length provides a dangerous conduit for power. Additionally, he uses that length proactively to produce turnovers and disrupt passers in structure.



Ojabo’s frame is made even more dangerous by the exceptional athleticism contained within it. He has high-end explosiveness off the snap, and he also has great torso flexibility. He can accelerate quickly while reducing his surface area and pinching the corner. Furthermore, he has a devastating ghost move, with which he uses his burst and contortion to shade by tackles with minimal contact.



Ojabo is an incredibly twitchy and energetic rusher, in addition to his contortion ability. He possesses near-elite lateral agility, which helps him keep an effective spin move in his arsenal. He can hit a rare second gear with his speed around the edge, and his speed and length combine for dangerous range.



What’s even more impressive is that Ojabo has shown he knows how to combine elements of speed, power, and bend in rapid succession. He can keep his balance while flexing and contorting, and he’s flashed legitimate multitasking ability in a small sample size.

Enjoy him while you can, Michigan fans!