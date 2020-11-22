Mixed Feelings After Michigan's Win Against Rutgers

Michigan found a quarterback? A win is a win? Michigan seriously needed triple overtime to beat lousy Rutgers? I don’t know how to feel.

Down 17-0 with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Wolverines looked like they had the previous three weeks: atrocious. Then Cade McNamara entered the game. He gave the team a spark that has been missing. Yes, I know it’s Rutgers, who has only won one Big Ten game in three years, but his play was inspiring. McNamara looked poised all night, making good decisions with the football, and carried Michigan to their first win since October 24. As for the rest of the Wolverines, it was another less than impressive night.

Offensively

Despite scoring 48 points and McNamara’s breakout game, the offense was still less than impressive at times, as the clock management and a few play calls were head-scratching.

The night started out well for Milton, as he completed his first four pass attempts. After that, though, the Wolverines starter was bad, as he completed just one of his next eight pass attempts. Milton was inaccurate and failed to read the defense on multiple plays.

With Milton on the field, the Wolverines had five drives and came away with zero points. It certainly was not all Milton’s fault, as the Wolverines' running game was stagnant in the first half, running for just 17 yards on 15 carries.

The clock management by Michigan at the end of the half was abysmal. This drive showed a coaching staff and a team that was unprepared for the situation. After Chris Evans was tackled in bounds, Harbaugh decided not to take a timeout, as the Wolverines took their time heading to the line, taking 31 seconds in between snaps. Then after a six yard catch from the Wolverines tight end Erik All, that didn’t pick up the first down, Harbaugh let at least three seconds off the clock before deciding to use a timeout.

The team looked like it had never run a two-minute drill before, as McNamara came over to the sidelines with five seconds left on the clock and asked “Do we have 0 timeouts or 1?” The fact that McNamara didn’t know how many timeouts Michigan had until there were five seconds left in the half shows just how unprepared the Wolverines are at times.

Michigan settled for a 53-yard field goal, which Nordin missed, as the first half expired and went into the half with one timeout still left in their pocket. If the clock management was somewhat competent on the drive, Michigan could have had a shorter field goal attempt for Nordin and come away with three points instead of zero.

Can Michigan take a snap under center?! The stubbornness to not take a snap under center almost cost Michigan this game. Milton was stopped on a 4th and 1 early in the game that could have probably been picked up with a QB sneak from the 6-5, 243 pounder. Then in the third overtime, Michigan needed two chances to punch it in from the one-yard line, as Gattis refused to go under center and give it to Ben Mason for a fullback dive. Michigan has struggled in obvious run situations all year and a big reason for that is the Wolverines continue to always take snaps in the shotgun.

Though the Wolverines offense certainly had its "What are we doing?!" moments, overall Michigan’s offense played better. They finally decided on a workhorse running back in Hassan Haskins, and McNamara clearly gave them the spark they were missing. McNamara looks like a gamer, giving Wolverines fans some hope about the future of their offense for the first time in three weeks.

Defensively

We know Michigan’s defense is without its best pass rushers, Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson. We also know they expected to have their best cornerback Ambry Thomas before he opted out and that Cam McGrone and Brad Hawkins both got injured in the game. Still, the defense shouldn’t look this bad. Every week opponents seem to set career-highs against this defense.

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral had never thrown for over 260 passing yards and more than two touchdown passes in a game; he threw for 381 yards and three touchdowns against the Wolverines Saturday. The defensive backs continued to struggle, as Rutgers had two players have over 100 yards receiving. Michigan’s best defensive back Daxton Hill also didn’t play well, as he allowed two deep passes due to his poor coverage.

The Wolverines run defense was better this week than it has been the last couple of weeks, as they held Rutgers to just 2.6 yards per carry. Still, Michigan’s defensive line failed to get consistent pressure on the quarterback and when they needed a two-point conversion stop, Vedral converted despite getting hit at the three-yard line.

Overall, it was another poor performance from Don Brown’s defense that doesn’t seem to do anything well, as Rutgers scored over 40 points in a Big Ten game for the first time since 2015.

Special Teams

Giles Jackson’s kickoff return to start the second half gave Michigan some life they desperately needed. On the return, Jackson showed exactly why the Wolverines need to find more ways to give him the ball in open space.

Give credit to Blake Corum. The freshman running back made his presence felt on special teams Saturday. He threw the block that helped propel Jackson to the kick return touchdown, had a few nice kick returns himself and laid a beautiful hit covering a punt that could have easily led to a fumble. Corum is making the most of his opportunities wherever he has gotten them this season and will be a star for the Wolverines in the future.

For the second time this season, the Wolverines had a kicker miss three field goals in a game. Nordin missed field goals from 35, 49 and 53 yards away. His 35-yard field goal miss in overtime, led to a Rutgers 45 yard field goal attempt that would have given them the win. Luckily for Michigan, the Rutgers kicker sailed his kick wide also. Michigan kickers are now 2-for-8 on field goal attempts this season. It will be interesting to see who Harbaugh will trot out to take over the kicking duties next weekend, as that has been another unit that has been a disaster for the Wolverines this season.

Wrap Up

The good news is, Michigan found their quarterback for the rest of the season and maybe beyond. McNamara looks like the real deal.

However, Michigan needed triple-overtime to beat Rutgers, as the defense looks incompetent and the team still looks unprepared for certain situations. Michigan fans are certainly glad that the Wolverines got back in the win column, but other than McNamara’s play, this win shouldn’t inspire much confidence.

The fact that Harbaugh needed to jump around celebrating a Rutgers missed field goal that would have won the game for the Scarlet Knights tells Michigan fans all they need to know about where this program is currently at.