Michigan football: Kalel Mullings also can't explain his lack of carries against Indiana
Michigan running back Kalel Mullings eclipsed 100 yards in three straight games this season before seeing his production dip. But Mullings is still viewed by many as the top Michigan running back on the team. His hard-nosed running style has helped the Wolverines win most of the five games they've won and Mullings has shown an ability to find the open hole.
But on Saturday, against Indiana, some bizarre things occurred. Senior Donovan Edwards received the start -- no big deal. But sophomore Ben Hall had the first crack at backup carries when Edwards came off the field. Mullings had just one carry in the first half. He did finish with 10 carries -- five short of Edwards -- but even Mullings had a hard time explaining why he didn't see more action in the first half against Indiana.
Mullings said he wasn't injured. And just kept saying he doesn't know how to answer the question.
“I don’t know how to answer that one,” Mullings said. “Banged up, obviously. It’s a long season. Hurting for sure, but not injured. You know, there’s a difference between hurt and injured.
“Obviously, playing on Saturdays and stuff, all of us want to be out there and playing and impacting, but at the same time, I was just focused on cheering on the guys. And hoping for the best. And, just hoping that we get points out every drive, and we make every stop and just waiting for whenever my number got called.”
Head coach Sherrone Moore told the CBS broadcast at halftime that both Edwards and Ben Hall had been practicing better and playing better. But Hall had just seven total carries on the year heading into Bloomington and his last carry came against Illinois. Moore said they wanted to get Hall some carries with how he's performed lately.
"He practiced well, too," Moore on why Hall was the No. 2 against IU. "We just wanted to get Ben some carries. Throughout the whole year, he's been doing a really good job. I thought it was time for him to get some work as well.
"Yeah, a little bit of both. Ben was practicing really well, and it was time for an opportunity for Ben to get some carries. And so it felt like that was the best decision we needed to do."
Michigan will now enter its bye week and the Wolverines will need all they can get from Mullings in the next two games if Michigan hopes to get bowl eligibile and attempt an upset against Ohio State.
