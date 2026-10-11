Why The Bye Week Gives Michigan a Golden Opportunity

The Michigan Wolverines did not play on Saturday, as they enjoyed a bye week. Perhaps that was a relief for some of the fan base as well after watching their team struggle through back-to-back losses in Big Ten play.

The Wolverines will return this week to their home stadium for their fifth home game out of six contests as they welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions, who are coming off a loss to the USC Trojans at home to fall to 3-3 on the year.

The Wolverines are 3-2, but very easily could be 1-4 based on how they’ve played this season. They’ve won one game convincingly, and that came against a UTEP Miners team that is 1-5 on the season.

Everyone knows the storylines surrounding Michigan’s three wins this year. The Wolverines could be using the bye week to fix the problems that have ailed them, but also for another purpose.

A fresh start.

Yes, the Wolverines’ season has been a bit of a roller coaster since JJ Buchanan’s heroics against Western Michigan from the first week of the season.

A Springboard That Was Not.

The Wolverines have struggled almost all year. They’ve dealt with outside noise and controversy as to whether or not they deserved to win their first game against Western.

Whether they did or not is mostly irrelevant. A 13-12 win over a school that Michigan is supposed to beat handily is not inspiring any confidence. The fact this is a conversation at all surrounding the program is a demerit.

Kyle Whittingham knew that after the game when he bluntly stated his team was not a good football team at the moment.

To their credit, they rebounded the following week with a big win over Oklahoma, who just knocked off the top team in the country on Saturday.

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0), center, celebrates an interception against Oklahoma with cornerback Zeke Berry (10), and safety Chris Bracy (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They have not used that as the springboard they hoped they would. Their two Big Ten losses were historic.

Michigan’s first loss of Big Ten play came against an Iowa team they had not lost to since 2016. That came at Kinnick Stadium, a place where top-5 teams often see their season go up in flames.

This year’s loss to Iowa came at home. Michigan has not lost to Iowa at home since 2010. That was Rich Rodriguez’s final season at the helm.

Their last loss to Minnesota in Minneapolis came in 1977. Michigan found a way to break that streak last week with an embarrassing loss where their offense was only able to muster seven points.

The Wolverines are in an odd spot coming out of their bye week. Their defense is great, as its ranked in the top-10. They were ranked sixth going into their bye week. That defense makes them capable of beating almost anyone in the country. Their offense has shown some glimpses, albeit limited of competence.

There are just a multitude of issues that continue to plague them at the worst times. They commit too many penalties. They make too many mental mistakes. They’ve struggled to get lined up.

There are conversations surrounding whether they need to bench their quarterback, fire their offensive coordinator, or even fire their head coach after just one season.

A week away from all the noise could give Michigan what they needed. Some quiet. Some time to take a breath and get their feet underneath them.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham smiles as he observes warmups ahead of a game against UTEP at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should they need that at this point in the season? That’s up for debate. What isn’t up for debate, is this season is at the risk of going off the rails.

Michigan is likely to be favored in just three games for the rest of the season. If they won just the games they are favored in, they would finish the season with six wins.

Unacceptable Results

A six win season does not happen at Michigan, and often gets coaches in trouble. If you remove a shortened COVID season, Jim Harbaugh never won fewer than eight games as Michigan’s head coach.

Sherrone Moore was fired for reasons other than performance, but he won eight games in his first year before going 9-3 last year.

Kyle Whittingham was supposed to be an upgrade at head coach, not a reminder of the ghosts of the Brady Hoke past.

The bye week gives Whittingham a chance to show his coaching chops. Can he get the season back on track, or are we going to be having conversations about whether or not he still is capable of winning at a high level in a couple of weeks?

After a week of silence, things are going to get loud, quickly.



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