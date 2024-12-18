BREAKING: Michigan lands former five-star DL from transfer portal
Things are starting to heat up for Michigan in the transfer portal. Not only are the Wolverines a top contender for the top-ranked tight end and the top-ranked running back, but Michigan just landed one of the top defensive tackles in the portal. Moments ago, On3 reported that Michigan was set to sign former Alabama lineman Damon Payne.
Payned signed with Alabama in the 2021 class and was a five-star recruit. He was the 24th-ranked prospect at the time and hailed from Belleville (MI) -- the same school Bryce Underwood is from. Payne is currently the 146th-ranked recruit in the transfer portal, per On3.
During his Alabama career, the 313-pound lineman has recorded 30 tackles and 0.5 sacks. With Michigan losing Mason Graham and potentially Kenneth Grant, Payne could play a major factor for Michigan in 2025.
Payne is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining with Michigan.
