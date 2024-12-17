Report: One portal QB to keep an eye on for Michigan Football
It appeared Michigan was bound to reel in former Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. from the transfer portal. He lined up a visit to Ann Arbor and was predicted by a few experts to land with the Wolverines -- until he didn't. Edwards Jr. ended up canceling his visit and committed to Big Ten foe, Wisconsin.
What's next for the Wolverines? Sherrone Moore made it clear he wanted to utilize the transfer portal and bring in a veteran to challenge and mentor five-star freshman Bryce Underwood. But how many transfer quarterbacks want to compete against the highly-touted signal-caller? That's the million(s) dollar question.
On3's National Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong shared the latest on which quarterbacks the Wolverines might turn to after missing out on Edwards Jr. Since it's behind a paywall, we won't go into too much detail here, but there is an intriguing name that I pointed out on Monday in my column on what five quarterbacks Michigan should target.
That would be former Toledo and Baylor quarterback, Dequan Finn.
Finn played in just three games for Baylor in 2024 before sustaining a season-ending injury. Finn began his career at Toledo -- he is a Michigan native -- and had three years throwing for over 2,000 yards for the Rockets before transferring to Baylor. This makes all the sense in the world for both sides. Finn could finish his college career in his home state, and show that he's healthy enough to compete and a shot for the NFL.
Finn fits the leadership role that Moore wants -- he's been in college since 2019 and has seen a lot during his time. He was one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks when he was in the MAC.
