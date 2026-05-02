Michigan Football Defensive Star Poised to Skyrocket 2027 NFL Draft Boards

After losing Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham, and TJ Guy to the 2026 NFL Draft, Michigan needed to shore up its edge room. The cupboard wasn't empty, though. Returners Cameron Brandt, Nate Marshall, and Dominic Nichols are expected to have solid years for the Wolverines in 2026, but Michigan needed that 'it' factor.

With Kyle Whittingham coming to Ann Arbor to coach Michigan, there was going to be some Utah players to follow — four of them to be exact. Among those to come to Michigan was edge rusher John Henry Daley.

Daley was an All-American at Utah this past season, but an end-of-the-season Achilles injury made things challenging for the junior. With one season of eligibility remaining, Daley chose to make it count at Michigan and show he can still have that 'it' factor following a freak injury.

And if he can show he's fully healthy, CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah has Daley as one prospect who could skyrocket up NFL Draft boards this season. It was noted how quick Daley is off the edge and if he's healthy, expect him to become one of the best edge rushers in the Big Ten this season.

John Henry Daley's outlook in 2026

Daley spent two seasons at BYU before playing one year at Utah. Daley was a good player with the Cougars but his breakout year came in 2025. Daley recorded 48 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks.

He did all of that in 11 games and was named a first-team All-American. Daley is expected to be a full-go on June 1 for Michigan and his healing process appears to be going just fine. And defensive coordinator Jay Hill is excited to get back to coaching the star edge rusher.

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"Well, so some guys just have that it factor on how to get home, how to get after the quarterback," Hill said earlier this spring. "He’s got the it factor. Sometimes you don’t even know why he’s getting after the quarterback, but he is. I mean, he’ll make a move that somebody else will do the same thing. He gets home, the other guys don’t. He’s just got that true knack to get home."

Other players who could skyrocket up the boards

The Wolverines have several players who should become NFL Draft picks next April. The defensive secondary is loaded with players like Jyaire Hill, Smith Snowden, Zeke Berry, and Rod Moore if he can stay healthy.

Offensively, offensive tackles are a premium and Andrew Sprague could rise up boards with a good showing. Running back Jordan Marshall has the capabilities of having a big year under Jason Beck, which could make his draft stock rise.