Michigan Football: Mason Graham put on a memorable (final?) performance vs. Ohio State
In what was perhaps his final appearance in a Maize and Blue uniform, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham put on a performance to remember.
The true junior, who's expected to be a first round selection in next year's NFL Draft, had seven tackles and anchored a dominant effort from the Wolverines' defensive line in a 13-10 win over Ohio State on Saturday. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Graham's run defense grade of 90.9 was the highest among all defensive tackles this past weekend.
"He's an absolute animal," Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said of Graham. "I wish I could convince him to stay another year, but I know that's not going to happen. But, talk about an incredible kid, incredible player, a force, and gives you everything he has on every single play he's in the game. He's going to be an outstanding pro. He's unbelievable. I love him, and I couldn't be more proud of him."
Ohio State was dead set on establishing itself in the run game and trying to out-physical the Wolverines, but Michigan's defensive front would not allow that to happen. The Buckeyes were held to just 77 rushing yards on 26 attempts (3 yards per carry), and it was the play of Graham, fellow defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, linebackers Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Braham, and several others that kept Ohio State at bay on the ground.
"I think our defense played outstanding," Moore said. "They held a high-powered offense. Again, another week to 10 points. 77 rushing yards. This game has been won, I think, the last 20 years in the rushing battle. We had 172, they had 77. That's usually the story of the game. Our guys played great, especially the D-line."
