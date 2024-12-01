PHOTO: Michigan Football special team players do O-H-I-O pose during postgame fight
To 'The Victors' go the spoils, and the bragging rights, after Michigan football pulled off a 13-10 upset victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon in Columbus.
The Wolverines exercised those bragging rights in the middle of Ohio Stadium after the game, planting the 'Block M' at midfield of The Horseshoe and inciting a brawl between the two rivals in the immediate aftermath. While that was going on, a photo reveals Michigan's specialists — punter Tommy Doman, kicker Dominic Zvada and two others — trolling the Buckeyes by posing in the O-H-I-O pose for all to see.
This season hasn't gone the way Michigan hoped it would, as the Wolverines lost five games in the first 10 weeks of the season. However, the Maize and Blue won 'The Game' for the fourth year in a row, pulling off the biggest upset in the rivalry's history in the process (Michigan was a 19.5-point underdog).
Ohio State may have not liked the way Michigan planted its flag in the middle of The Horseshoe, but the Buckeyes had four quarters of football to prevent it from happening, and couldn't do it.
To 'The Victors' go the spoils.
