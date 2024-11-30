NEW: Michigan Football projected to land transfer WR after win over Ohio State
Michigan football pulled off the biggest upset in the history of 'The Game' on Saturday afternoon, defeating Ohio State as a 19.5-point underdog.
After a massive win on the field, the Wolverines are projected to get another on the recruiting trail after On3's Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos submitted expert predictions for Michigan to land Indiana transfer wide receiver Donaven McCulley out of the portal.
McCulley had 644 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns for the Hoosiers in 2023, and has been a high-priority target for Michigan since entering the transfer portal in the midst of this season.
Head coach Sherrone Moore continues to build the Wolverines' program for the future, and adding a proven wide receiver like McCulley would add a piece to a position of need in Ann Arbor.
