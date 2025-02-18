Michigan Football: Mike Sainristil finishes No. 1 among NFL rookies
Michigan Football legend Mike Sainristil put together an incredible rookie season for the Washington Commanders. The 5-10, 184 pound corner finished the 2024 season with an impressive 14 pass deflections, good for No. 1 among all NFL rookies.
Although leading all NFL rookies in passes defended is impressive, that's certainly not the only incredible statistic from Sainristil's rookie season in Washington. Perhaps the most impressive statistic came in the playoffs against the Detroit Lions, where Sainristil became the first player to record at least two interceptions in a playoff game since 1988.
Sainristil's career path toward becoming one of the most productive NFL rookies in 2024 is an impressive one. As a three-star prospect coming out of high school, Sainristil began his Michigan career as a wide receiver. He would spend the next three seasons (2019-21) at wideout before switching to defensive back in 2022, and that's when his collegiate career went to the next level.
Sainristil would go on to become a team captain, first-team All-American, and all-Big Ten selection in that role. He finished the 2023 national championship season with a team high six interceptions and12 PBU's. In the national championship game against the Washington Huskies, Sainristil recorded the longest interception return in CFP championship history (81 yards). He finished his Michigan career as the program record-holder for single-season interception return yards (232) and second in career interception return yards (240).
Given how successful his transition was from offense to defense at the University of Michigan, it isn't all that surprising to see Sainristil carrying that success over into the NFL. If he can continue this level of play, there's no question that he's got a long and productive career ahead of him in the league.
