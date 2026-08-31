Michigan Football Naming Tommy Carr QB2 Says A Lot About The Offense in 2026

Kyle Whittingham doesn't believe in releasing depth charts and it's not something he is going to do entering the 2026 season. However, he didn't hesitate to name Tommy Carr Michigan's No. 2 QB on the depth chart.

Monday marked the first time there was a leader in the clubhouse at QB, behind Bryce Underwood. We knew entering spring ball that Colorado State transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi wasn't with the team, but as fall camp marched on, the CSU transfer was right there with Carr.

However, that's not the case any longer as Carr won the battle to be Bryce Underwood's backuip — and that says a lot about what the Wolverines want to do on the offensive side of the ball.

Michigan was looking for someone who can use their legs

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Offensive coordinator Jason Beck isn't afraid to run his QB. That's something he has said multiple times and the Wolverines plan on unleashing Underwood this fall. The Utes ran Devon Dampier 146 times last season, just three times fewer than starting RB Wayshawn Parker.

Michigan might not Underwood that much this season, but it will be more than the 88 times Sherrone Moore ran him in 2025.

Recently, QB coach Koy Detmer Jr. spoke about what makes a QB successful in Jason Beck's offense.

"Like we've always mentioned, you always would love a guy that, and I think at this level, you've got to be in the elite level, throw the ball, and throwing and catching," Detmer Jr. said. "But you also — it helps when you have a guy that can hurt you with their legs, and being able to add plus one runs in the run game.

"In the passing game, nothing's perfect, and you're able to cover things up, scramble around, and make opportunities where they are. And so, I think having a guy that has both of those, can hurt you with his arm and his legs, as well as, you know, the decision making is huge. Like, playing in play out, are you helping us make great decisions to help us move the ball, not put in harm's way, and keep us out of those long third downs where now you're gonna be less efficient.

"And so, from a decision making standpoint, gotta be a great decision maker, and then being able to do it with both your arm and your legs."

Carr proved to be the right fit

Fans are hopeful that Michigan won't need to turn to the true freshman unless it's in a blowout situation. If the Wolverines have to turn to the first-year QB that would spell bad things for Michigan in 2026. Either Underwood suffered an injury or his development hadn't gone to plan.

But Michigan feels confident in Carr's ability to lead the team if that comes to fruition. Carr can run the football, he can use his legs to extend plays, and he is able to layer the ball in tight coverages.

Fowler-Nicolosi might be the veteran of the two, but Beck wouldn't have to change his playbook entirely with Carr behind center. Michigan is looking for its QB to make plays using his legs, and that's not something Fowler-Nicolosi was going to give the Wolverines in 2026.

Fans should expect a heavy dose of the QB using his legs to make plays this season.

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