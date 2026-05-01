Michigan Freshman QB Tommy Carr Has One Goal in Mind As 2026 Season Approaches

The talk of the spring game was how well quarterback Tommy Carr played. Carr looked sharp and didn't look like a player who should still be in high school. He appeared to read the defense and showed off quickness and speed, something fans didn't know about.

While Carr comes from a long lineage at the University of Michigan, it wasn't a foregone conclusion that's where he was going to end up. The Saline (MI) prospect was very under-recruited and he ended up committing to Miami (OH). However, Carr's recruitment started to heat up and the Wolverines came with an offer.

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Speaking with fellow Michigan quarterback Chase Herbstreit on 'The Team' presented by Champ Media, Carr spoke about his recruitment.

"I was pretty under recruited. I was committed to Miami (OH) for a while, and then it was about like last few games into my high school senior year, I got offered from Michigan," said Carr. "I kind of knew like Michigan was where I always wanted to go. So once I got that offer, it was pretty much a no brainer that this is where I wanted to be. And now we're here and I'm extremely grateful."

Carr already had a 'Welcome to college moment'

The former four-star gunslinger enrolled early at Michigan to prepare for the season. While fans were impressed with Carr, who threw for 143 yards in the spring game, it hasn't been all greatness for Carr.

He told Herbstreit he had one practice where he threw three interceptions and offensive coordinator Jason Beck came screaming at the quarterbacks — which was due to Carr's mistakes.

"My second practice, I think I threw like three picks," said Carr. "I know you remember this. And in the huddle, our offensive coordinator, Coach Beck, he was screaming at the quarterbacks. But we all know it was aimed at me."

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Carr, who is a true freshman, might've had a bad moment or two in practice this spring, but he has the ability to remain calm under pressure. Carr was a basketball star, along with playing football, in high school. He said he always felt like he can stay cool under pressure, which is one reason he was able to be a good quarterback in high school.

With the ability to not overpanic, Carr said he's already felt like he's developed this spring. Coming to Michigan early, Carr has learned how to read a collegiate defense and he's caught on with the pre-snap.

"I just would say reading a defense, seeing post-snap rotation, having a pre-snap idea that just gets sharpened each and every day," Carr said of what he's learned. "And then I'm just continuing to be — this May I'm going to get with my trainers and just keep trying to get as accurate as possible and keep getting bigger and stronger."

Goals for the season

Carr might have looked like the best quarterback during the spring game, but it's Bryce Underwood's team. Carr is currently going to battle former Colorado State starter Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi for the backup job. Fowler-Nicolosi will come to Ann Arbor this fall and he brings a load of experience.

As for Carr's goals this season, he just wants to find a role. That could be a role on the scout team, or whatever he can do in practice to help the Wolverines win games.

"I want to find a role," said Carr. "I want to help the team do whatever I have to do. So just me finding a role, if that's in practice, then doing that, doing that to the best of my ability. But I think our offense is going to be really dangerous this year. I think we can make a big run this season."