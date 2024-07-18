Michigan Football: Only one Big Ten stadium topped the Big House in ESPN's Top 25
It feels like when ESPN puts out a list that involves Michigan, the discussion always turns toward how the Wolverines are being underrated by the network. However, in this particular instance, I'd say ESPN got it mostly right when it comes to Michigan.
On Thursday, ESPN put out its list of the Top 25 college football stadiums voted on by 14 college football writers, along with a bit of interesting information about each selection. Not surprisingly, Michigan Stadium was placed near the top of the list at No. 3, trailing only the Rose Bowl at No. 2 and Tiger Stadium (LSU) at No. 1.
Here's what ESPN had to say about Michigan Stadium's placement at No. 3:
Size matters with stadiums, and Michigan remains the largest by capacity at 107,601, edging fellow Big Ten venues Beaver Stadium (Penn State) and Ohio Stadium (Ohio State). In 2013, Michigan drew 115,109 for its game against Notre Dame, the largest crowd ever to attend a football game on campus. The listed capacity has ended in "01" since 1956 with the "extra seat" belonging to former Michigan coach and athletic director Fritz Crisler.
The stadium went through a $227 million renovation in 2010 that brought club suites and private suites and significantly increased the noise level around the large bowl. Games at "the Big House" -- a phrase coined by former commentator Keith Jackson -- begin dramatically with the Wolverines touching a "Go Blue" banner as they enter the field. -- Adam Rittenberg
Although the official capacity is listed at 107,601, Michigan Stadium still holds the record for on-campus attendance for a single game. On September 7, 2013, the Big House brought in a crowd of 115,109 to see Michigan defeat Notre Dame by a score of 41–30.
Here's a look at the other Big 10 teams that landed within ESPN's Top 25:
-UCLA: Rose Bowl (No. 2)
-Michigan: Michigan Stadium (No. 3)
-Penn State: Beaver Stadium (No. 5)
-Washington: Husky Stadium (No. 6)
-Ohio State: Ohio Stadium (No. 7)
-Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium (No. 8)
-Oregon: Autzen Stadium (No. 14)
-Nebraska: Memorial Stadium (No. 16)
-USC: The Coliseum (No. 22)
