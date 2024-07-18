'We don't have anything to prove': Mason Graham pushes back on narratives surrounding Michigan
Michigan's three-year ascension to the top of college football reached its peak with last year's national championship, but after a plethora of players and most of its coaching staff departed this offseason, the national expectation is that the Wolverines will take a step back in 2024.
However, Michigan returns a talented crop of juniors and seniors who have played major roles in the program's rise and don't believe anything has changed under new head coach Sherrone Moore. One of those players is All-American defensive tackle Mason Graham, who pushed back on many of the narratives surrounding the Wolverines this offseason at a recent event for Wolverine Boots.
"I feel like we don't have anything to prove to anyone," Graham told Rivals affiliate Maize and Blue Review. "It's just proving to ourselves we can do it again."
After having to watch Michigan succeed at the highest level over the past three years, rival fanbases are clinging to a hope that the Wolverines will drop off significantly under Moore's direction. However, those rooting against the program will be disappointed according to Graham.
"We're not gonna fall off, what everyone is saying," he said. "It's about the guys at Schembechler Hall coming together. Some people think with all the accolades and achievements, you just fall off. Coach Moore coming in, we have the same mindset. Get back to where we were at. Do all the same things."
Graham's words closely aligned with what Donovan Edwards told former Michigan tight end Jake Butt on a recent podcast, and it speaks to what the leaders of the program are preaching. The Wolverines don't care about the narratives circling the program. Their focus is on competing for championships again this fall.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Donovan Edwards on Ohio State, Oregon favored in Big Ten: 'We don't care'
Big Ten coach on Ohio State: 'It's certainly beat Michigan or bust'
Future Program Rankings: What's Michigan's outlook for next 3 years?
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI