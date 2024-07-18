Big Ten coach on Ohio State: 'It's certainly beat Michigan or bust'
Ryan Day and Ohio State have certainly done plenty of great things this offseason. The Buckeyes have brought in a phenomenal transfer portal class and kept a ton of their playmakers from the 2023 football season. But it's never been a question of talent revolving around the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes, on paper, are usually one of the best teams in the country and will be once again in 2024. Oddsmakers are already looking at Ohio State as one of two teams to win the Big Ten and possibly win a championship this year.
However, in the past three seasons, things haven't gone the way Ohio State fans -- or the OSU program -- are used to. Day has dropped three straight games to Michigan and has watched the Wolverines win three straight Big Ten titles and a National Championship last season.
Athlon Sports spoke to Big Ten coaches, anonymously, to get their thoughts about the rest of the league. Two coaches in the conference pointed straight to the Buckeyes problem: the Michigan Wolverines.
“It’s not national title or bust, but it’s certainly beat Michigan or bust, and the expectation is always to win the league."
"Nothing really matters until they can get Michigan off their backs in November. The standards here are higher than anywhere else this season.”
Back in 2020, Coach Day had the famous quote about hanging 100 points on Michigan. “Michigan better hope for a mercy rule this year because we are going to hang 100 on them." Since those words were said in '20, Michigan has won three games in a row and the Buckeyes haven't scored 100 total points in the three games.
The Game will be played in The 'Shoe this season and a ton will be riding on the line. Not only could Michigan and Ohio State meet the following week in the Big Ten Championship game, but if Day would drop another game to Michigan -- his job could be on the line.
This isn't the same Michigan program Ohio State was used to beating year in and year out. This Wolverines' team is now used to beating Ohio State and the Wolverines' players are hungry for more. Sherrone Moore is now leading the charge as the head coach and he wants to prove that he's capable of doing so and another win against Ohio State would put a significant notch in his belt. While the pressure is squarely on Ohio State in 2024, don't think these new, fresh Michigan coaches don't want to win as much or more as the Ohio State football team.
