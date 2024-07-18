Alex Orji is becoming the leader Michigan needs at quarterback in 2024
Michigan has the pleasure -- or pressure -- of replacing a top 10 NFL Draft pick for the 2024 football season. Now-Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the charge for the Michigan offense the past two seasons. He was 27-1 as the starting quarterback in Ann Arbor. McCarthy led the Wolverines to two Big Ten titles and a national title.
But Michigan is happy with what it has in the QB room. The Wolverines will have a battle between Alex Orji, Davis Warren, and Jack Tuttle with guys like Jayden Denegal and Jadyn Davis in the mix as well. But the presumed starter heading into fall camp is RS sophomore, Alex Orji.
Orji, along with teammates, were at an NIL event with Champions Circle and Wolverine Boots. While there, media had the chance to ask Orji some questions and one thing stood clear: Orji is extremely mature and is taking on a leadership role heading into 2024.
Orji says he's working on becoming more of that vocal leader in the huddle. If he does indeed become the starting quarterback this fall, he will have to be used to commanding the huddle by that time, and it's something that he's improved on this summer -- along with his mechanics as a passer.
"I would say comfortability with my mechanics, kind of building that muscle memory as well as comfortability with raising my voice sometimes, being that leader that all of us quarterbacks are," Orji said on what he's improved on.
"I think, for me, being a vocal leader, comfortability with my mechanics and also seeing defenses," continued Orji. "I think it's awesome to be able to go against the best defense in the country every day, there's really nothing like it. Can't take it for granted. It's been good to feel that out. Also, not wearing pads in the summer, it's good to not have to worry about Mason [Graham] and KG [Kenneth Grant] every day."
Michigan lost plenty of starters from the 2023 national title team. The Wolverines return just one proverbial starter from last season in TE Colston Loveland. While guys such as Donovan Edwards, Tyler Morris, and Semaj Morgan played a ton last year -- they weren't labeled as starters. The Wolverines won't have much time to break in these younger guys in '24. Michigan hosts Fresno State in Week 1 and the Bulldogs are no slouch. But right after them, Michigan hosts Texas in a huge Week 2 matchup.
Is Orji ready for Texas in Week 2? Once again, Orji's maturity came through. He says he just takes things day-by-day until that future dates gets here. He continues to work. Orji wants to work smarter and harder heading into the season.
"I couldn't tell you what I need to do in order to be ready for something so far in the future," Orji said on if he's ready for Week 2. "I think that if I keep preparing myself and getting ready for tomorrow, eventually that day is going to be tomorrow. I think listening to what Coach [Sherrone] Moore has for us, especially what Coach [Kirk] Campbell says, the offense goes where the O-line goes, offense goes as he calls it. I think just taking those things and not trying to do too much or do too little. Finding the sweet spot of working smarter and harder."
Even with McCarthy as the cemented starting quarterback for the past two seasons, Orji played a key role for the Wolverines last season. Even though, as a quarterback, he's thrown just one pass in college football, he was a key element in Michigan's change-of-pace offense. Orji ran the ball 15 times for 86 yards and a score last year.
Assuming Orji walks out of the Michigan tunnel in Week 1 as the starting QB, he's clearly going to play a large role. But even if he doesn't, he's still going to play a role in the Wolverines' offense once again. Orji was asked if knowing that he has some sort of a role takes pressure off of him. But the dual-threat quarterback doubled down on the team perspective of things. Orji said there will always be an element of pressure on anyone wearing the winged helmet and to take pride in playing for Michigan.
"I wouldn't say it takes pressure off me because, at the end of the day, there's going to be a certain level of play expected from anyone that's holding the football wearing the winged helmet," Orji said on if he feels less pressure in 2024. "It's super important to take pride in that, to take pride in the fact that any time a coach puts you on the field, especially on the offense where you're protecting the football, especially in the type of offense that we have, I think it's super important to respect that decision the coach made and really take advantage of it."
"Respect the game of football, pay your dues with hard work and the dedication that you put in," said Orji. "For me, it's super important even last year with the few times that I came on the field, taking a top-10 pick out of the game and putting me in there to take snaps, can't take stuff like that for granted. It's really awesome to have perspective on knowing where we are, knowing the opportunity that we have to play for the University of Michigan. I try to preach it to the guys all the time, anyone that has a chance to play, even has a chance to practice for the University of Michigan, you gotta take advantage of that every day."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
QB Alex Orji on Michigan WR: 'He's a guy who is going to make things happen'
Donovan Edwards on Ohio State, Oregon favored in Big Ten: 'We don't care'
Big Ten coach on Ohio State: 'It's certainly beat Michigan or bust'