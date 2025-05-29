Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ranked ahead of Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold in 2025 QB rankings
OTAs began in the NFL this week and former Michigan football star QB J.J. McCarthy is on his journey becoming a starting signal caller in the league. The Minnesota Vikings' X Account shared a highlight reel of McCarthy performing in practice, and it appears he has already formed a bond with his pass catchers.
Since McCarthy sat his entire rookie season due to a meniscus injury suffered last preseason, fans are excited to see what the Vikings have for the future. Speculation has been mixed on what kind of production the former national champion might have in his first season leading the Vikings. Out of the 32 starting QBs in the NFL, Pro Football Focus' John Kosko ranked McCarthy as the 21st-best QB entering the 2025 season.
I’m leaning on my personal evaluation here, as I had McCarthy as the top quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft," Kosko wrote. " We didn’t get to see him as a rookie, but his 2023 season at Michigan — where he earned a 92.2 PFF grade and a 93.4 passing grade — highlighted everything you want in a young passer. If he’s fully healthy in 2025, and considering what Sam Darnold managed in this offense, McCarthy is set up to succeed."
Kosko had McCarthy ranked above QBs like Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Caleb Williams, and former Vikings' starter Sam Darnold, among others. Minnesota has plenty of weapons surrounding McCarthy -- along with a revamped offensive line. The former Wolverine has won wherever he's been, and Viking fans should expect the same in Minnesota.
