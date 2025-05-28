Michigan football has a loaded visitor list this weekend, including a star Auburn commit
It's official visit season for Michigan football and the Wolverines are set to host several high-caliber players this weekend (May 30 - June 1). Michigan currently has seven commitments in the 2026 class, and the Wolverines are hoping to add some members to the class in the coming weeks.
Here's a list of who to expect in Ann Arbor this weekend to take a look at Michigan.
Four-star TE Ian Premer
6-foot-5, 220-pound TE from Great Bend (KS)
Composite 45th-ranked player in the 2026 cycle and the No. 4 TE
No Crystal Ball predictions
On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine leader: Kansas State 28.9%
247Sports' scouting report:
Premer is one of the nation’s best two-sport athletes and legit college prospect in football and basketball. He averaged 21.2 points and 9.2 rebounds a game on the hardwood and can play above the rim. He’s being recruited heavier for football and was productive on both sides of the ball last season. At 6-5, 205 pounds, he was a jumbo receiver who caught 32 balls for 538 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 64 tackles and four interceptions playing safety but tight end is his likely meal ticket at the next level and beyond. He has that great frame, runs well, natural hands, routinely wins jump balls and gives you something after the catch. He lines up predominately out wide but will occasionally move in to the slot. He has a huge catch radius and you can see his hoops background in how easy he wins 50-50 balls and should be an immediate red zone threat. We love the ceiling and feel he’s a high major Power 4 prospect who can play for any school in the country.
Four-star WR Zion Robinson
6-foot-4, 180-pound WR from Mansfield (TX)
Composite 134th-ranked player in the 2026 cycle and No. 18 WR
No Crystal Ball prediction
On3's RPM leader: Texas A&M 27.4% (Michigan in second with 24%)
Four-star LB Shadarius Toodle
6-foot-3, 210-pound LB from Mobile (AL)
Composite 168th-ranked player in the 2026 cycle and No. 9 LB
Auburn commit
Four-star DL Damari Simeon
6-foot-3, 275-pound DL from Richland (NJ)
Composite 201st-ranked player in the 2026 cycle and No. 26 DL
No Crystal Ball prediction
On3's RPM leader: Ohio State 26.3%
Four-star WR Christian Ward
6-foot-3, 185-pound WR from Marietta (GA)
Composite 349th-ranked player in the 2026 class and No. 54 WR
No Crystal Ball prediction
On3's RPM leader: Georgia 24.1% (Michigan in second 21.1%)
Four-star S Jordan Deck
6-foot-1, 190-pound S from Frisco (TX)
Composite 386th-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle and No 36 S
No Crystal Ball prediction
On3's RPM leader: Oklahoma 75.5%
Three-star OL Jax Tanner
6-foot-4, 275-pound OL from Meridian (ID)
Composite 513th-ranked player in the 2026 cycle and No. 46 IOL
No Crystal Ball prediction
On3's RPM leader: Oregon 85.2%
