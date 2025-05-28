Wolverine Digest

Michigan basketball climbs latest 2025-26 rankings after securing commitment from Yaxel Lendeborg

With Lendeborg coming to Michigan, the Wolverines are going to contend for it all next season.

Michigan basketball, Dusty May, and the Wolverine faithful received the best news they could get on Tuesday when transfer Yaxel Lendeborg confirmed he would forgo the NBA Draft and attend Michigan next season.

The top-ranked transfer committed to Michigan in early April, but the former UAB big man was a projected first-round pick and he went through the draft process. Ultimately, a chance to compete for a national title, get a sizeable NIL deal, and boost his draft stock was compelling enough to play his final collegiate season in Ann Arbor.

After the return of the big man who averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 55% from 2-point range and 36% from 3 -- the Wolverines earned a boost for next season's rankings.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein updated his 2025-26 rankings, and he moved Michigan from No. 8 to No. 5 for next season.

With Lendeborg officially in the fold, the Wolverines will have the top-ranked transfer portal class. He joins North Carolina G Elliott Cadeau, Illinois F Morez Johnson, and UCLA C Aday Mara, which will give Michigan significant minutes on the court next season. The Wolverines return veterans Roddy Gayle Jr., Will Tschetter, and Nimari Burnett to combine with young talent LJ Cason, Trey McKenney, Oscar Goodman and Winters Grady.

