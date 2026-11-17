During Michigan's loss to Oregon, star wide receiver JJ Buchanan was seen exiting the game. He went into the tunnel and was seen with his pads off, which indicated his day was done. Following the Wolverines' loss, Kyle Whittingham said Buchanan had actually gone to the local hospital after landing hard on his left shoulder.

On Monday, Whittingham confirmed the worst news with two games remaining. Michigan has likely lost its top playmaker after a 5-5 start. Buchanan leads the Wolverines with 646 receiving yards this season, and is second behind Andrew Marsh with 40 receptions on the season. Buchanan also leads Michigan with five receiving touchdowns.

Who will step up in his place?

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When Buchanan left against Oregon, it was Salesi Moa (50 snaps) and Travis Johnson (37 snaps) who stepped in and saw more action than usual. Of course, Andrew Marsh is still active and, according to Kyle Whittingham, will be on the field for almost every rep the Wolverines' offense runs in the next two weeks.

“Yeah, he is, and he will be missed," Whittingham said of Buchanan on 'Inside Michigan Football'. "But that'll give opportunities for other guys. I'm sure Travis Johnson is going to get more reps then [there's also] Salesi Moa.

"And of course, Andrew Marsh is a mainstay out there. He'll be out there for virtually every rep of the game. And then maybe Mason Bonner might get some opportunity out of this as well.

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"But we'll miss JJ. I mean, he's obviously been a great performer for us this year and has a ton of catches and a bunch of yards. And that's something that we will definitely miss these last two games.”

Could be time to see what the young guns can really do

Outside of Marsh and Buchanan, Michigan's next top wide receiver is Salesia Moa, who has just four catches for 81 yards. Travis Johnson has five catches for 59 yards, and after those two, the only other wide receiver to catch a pass is Channing Goodwin, who has caught two all season.

Interestingly enough, true freshman Jaylen Pile made his debut last weekend against Oregon, logging one snap. It was his first and only snap of the season.

Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench Jr. has hardly seen the field, playing in three games and a total of 18 snaps. He was brought in to compete for the No. 3 job, but that clearly hasn't worked. Sophomore Jamar Browder has been a forgotten man, not logging any snaps this season on offense.

It's possible Michigan gets those two some action in the next two weeks, but it's apparent that both Moa and Johnson are going to play a lot next to Marsh. Watch out for Pile, too, which was telling that he logged a snap against Oregon. He has reportedly looked good in practices throughout the weeks against the Wolverines' defense.

With Michigan's season essentially over, it would be nice to see what the young guys can do and potentially build around them next season.

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