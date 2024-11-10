PFF grades: Michigan football high/low player grades, snap counts to know after loss to Indiana
Michigan's comeback bid fell inches short on Saturday in Bloomington. Wide receiver Peyton O'Leary ran a route short of the sticks and reached for the first down but came up short. The Wolverines fell to the Hoosiers, 20-15. Michigan dropped to 5-5 with two games left against Northwestern and Ohio State.
The Wolverines' defense allowed two long touchdown drives to Indiana and Kurtis Rourke in the first half, but the Michigan defense was stifling in the second half. Corner Zeke Berry, who was beaten in the first half, played exceptionally well. The Michigan front four was stout led by Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Both TJ Guy and Cam Brandt rotated in and played well.
But the Michigan offense continues to disappoint, including play caller Kirk Campbell. Rotating in Alex Orji while de-railing drives continue to be baffling. Star running back Kalel Mullings received just one first-half carry against Indiana.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's loss to Indiana. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
TE Colston Loveland - 71.4 grade
WR Tyler Morris - 68.6 grade
WR Kendrick Bell - 68.5 grade
WR Fred Moore - 65.1 grade
RB Kalel Mullings - 62.8 grade
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
TE Marlin Klein - 45.1 grade
RG Gio El-Hadi - 46.7 grade
RT Evan Link - 48.7 grade
C Dom Giudice - 49.4 grade
C Greg Crippen - 50.5 grade
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
Edge Cam Brandt - 91.4 grade
CB Zeke Berry - 83.8 grade
LB Jaishawn Barham - 79.8 grade
DT Kenneth Grant - 78.1 grade
Edge TJ Guy - 77.9 grade
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
S Quinten Johnson - 57.5 grade
S Wesley Walker - 58.3 grade
S Makari Paige - 58.8 grade
Edge Derrick Moore - 59.0 grade
CB Jyaire Hill - 60.0 grade
Snap counts to know
It might of felt like quarterback Alex Orji was on the field a ton against Indiana, but he saw just four snaps -- in crucial situations. Orji finished with a team-low 36.7 PFF grade.
Running back Ben Hall played in nine snaps and took backup carries to Donovan Edwards (43). Kalel Mullings did receive 21 snaps, however.
Wide receiver Peyton O'Leary continues to play more and more. O'Leary had 42 snaps against Indiana which was a season high. He has played in 38, 36, and 42 snaps in the past three games.
After not seeing the field last weekend, safety Brandyn Hillman played 22 snaps against Indiana. It was the most snaps Hillman has played since Week 4 against USC.
Defensive tackles Mason Graham (48) and Kenneth Grant (45) were rarely off the field. Both typically rotate out more than fans would like, but IU had. 58 plays offensivley and both players played plenty of football.
True freshman safety Mason Curtis played his third game of the season on Saturday. Curtis played in nine snaps and it was the second game in a row playing in the Wolverines' secondary.
