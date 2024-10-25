Michigan football predicted to land elite SEC commit
After landing five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola, things might be spicing up for the Michigan Wolverines. The maize and blue are getting into the thick of recruiting right now and although Michigan might be 4-3 on the season and on the brink, the Wolverines are starting to excel on the recruiting trail -- and it just might keep getting better.
On Thursday night, Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider on 247Sports placed a Crystal Ball Prediction in favor of the Wolverines to flip Georgia commit Shamari Earls. The Chester (VA) Thomas Dale prospect is a 6-foot-2 cornerback who was originally committed to South Carolina before flipping to UGA back on July 7. Michigan was then trying to move in to flip Earls from South Carolina, but the Bulldogs prevailed.
But it appears Michigan didn't give up and is right back in the race. On3's National Recruiting Analyst, Steve Wiltfong, reported Earls will be in Ann Arbor this weekend on an unofficial visit to see Michigan play Michigan State. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Earls is a four-star recruit and the 88th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle. On3 and 247Sports have Earls listed as the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia.
It's clear Michigan needs some help in its secondary after seeing the Wolverines in seven games this season. Will Johnson won't be around next season and the Wolverines will need to have players step up. Gaining traction with these elite cornerbacks will bode well for Michigan moving forward. The Wolverines currently have the No. 14 recruiting class in the country per the Composite.
