Michigan football predicted to play familiar foe in 2025 postseason
Following an 8-5 season, with back-to-back wins against Ohio State and Alabama to end the season, expectations are high for Michigan entering 2025. Not only did the Wolverines retain key players for this upcoming season, but they have the top-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class set to likely start in Week 1.
After signing QB Bryce Underwood, some believe the Wolverines will get back into the College Football Playoff after a year hiatus. Michigan was in the CFP from 2021-2023, while winning the national title in '23. But not everyone is on that page, yet.
Athlon Sports released its 2025 College Football Preview magazine, and the Wolverines aren't projected to make the 12 team playoff. Instead, Michigan is predicted to play a very familiar foe in a bowl game.
Athlon Sports predicts Michigan to face Florida in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
Since 2000, Michigan and Florida have played four times in bowl games.
2003 Outback Bowl: Michigan 38, Florida 30
2008 Capital One Bowl: Michigan 41, Florida 35
2016 Citrus Bowl: Michigan 41, Florida 7
2019: Peach Bowl: Florida 41, Michigan 14
The Wolverines are 4-1 all-time against the Gators, but between facing Alabama and Florida, Michigan fans might be ready to face a different team in a bowl game, if it didn't get to the Playoff.
Athlon Sports' ranking for Michigan
The national preview magazine has Michigan ranked 15th in the country. The Wolverines are also ranked 4th in the Big Ten behind Penn State, Ohio State, and Oregon.
Here's what they had to say about the Wolverines' outlook:
"After closing out the 2024 season with wins over Ohio State and Alabama, along with the commitment of 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, second-year coach Sherrone Moore has Michigan back on track. If Underwood develops as expected, a return to the College Football Playoff is within reach. But the freshman won't have to carry this team. The Wolverines bring back six starters from a standout defense, and the offense can lean on the backfield tandem of Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. The schedule breaks in Michigan's favor. Ohio State comes to Ann Arbor, and Moore's team won't play Oregon or Penn State."
