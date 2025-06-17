National publication reveals how close Sherrone Moore is to winning championship with Michigan football
The Sherrone Moore era got off to a bumpy start in 2024, but the expectations were likely too high for the first-year head coach. After the Wolverines won a national title in 2023, Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Moore was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach. On top of Harbaugh leaving, majority of the staff followed him, and players either graduated or left for the NFL Draft.
After what was a short offseason for Moore, in need of hiring both new position coaches and two new coordinators, Michigan found out it didn't have a reliable QB. The Wolverines rotated through three QBs and found themselves sitting at 5-5 through 10 games. Michigan would then go on to crush Northwestern and win two games it had no business winning: at Ohio State and against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
After finishing the season the way it had, Michigan once again has high expectations entering 2025. Moore had great retention on his staff, while hiring North Carolina OC Chip Lindsey. He also added some veterans via the portal, and brought in the nation's top prospect, QB Bryce Underwood.
In Athlon Sports' 2025 College Football Preview Magazine, Moore is named one of 10 coaches who could win their first national title in 2025. The Michigan head coach is 10th on the list.
"Moore has a lot prove after an 8-5 debut, although the Wolverines finished strong with wins over Ohio State and Alabama. A standout recruiting class that includes the nation's top prospect, quarterback Bryce Underwood, has the chance to get the program back on top in '25."
Assuming Michigan gets better QB play than the 131st-ranked passing attack it got last year -- it will -- then the Wolverines have a real shot to be contenders in 2025. Michigan has a more than favorable schedule and 10-plus wins is a real possibility. Getting into the 12-team Playoff is something the Wolverines should be doing on a year-to-year basis.
Here are the 10 coaches Athlon Sports has listed with the best chance of winning their first national title in 2025:
1. Steve Sarkisian (Texas)
2. James Franklin (Penn State)
3. Dan Lanning (Oregon)
4. Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame)
5. Brian Kelly (LSU)
6. Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
7. Mario Cristobal (Miami)
8. Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
9. Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
10. Sherrone Moore (Michigan)
