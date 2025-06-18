'He's Been Amazing': Bryce Underwood Expected to Start Week 1 for Michigan
Michigan football knew it had to make a big move after having one of the worst passing attacks in college football last season. That move? Landing the top-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class. QB Bryce Underwood chose to play for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines after committing to LSU. Underwood, the Belleville (MI) product, is in line to start for the Wolverines in their opening game against New Mexico on August 30.
Since arriving in Ann Arbor, Underwood has done nothing but impress his teammates and coaching staff. One source close to the situation spoke to CBS Sports on Underwood and his work ethic since arriving at Michigan. He is typically one of the first players to arrive at practice and the last to leave.
"He's a unique and rare guy," a source told CBS Sports.
"He's been amazing," one source said. "Awesome human being. Puts in a ton of work. Already commands a room, even with as young as he is. Has a goal to learn everybody's name in the building and gives the janitor the same respect that he gives the head coach. As a leader, he just gets it."
The Wolverines had to rotate between three QBs last season before ending up playing the original starter: Davis Warren. Despite the lack of throwing, Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack, the Wolverines still defeated Ohio State and Alabama in back-to-back games to end the season. Now, with what's expected to be a competent passing attack with Underwood, the Wolverines could be back in contention playing for a College Football Playoff birth in 2025.
"He reads the field really well, he gets the ball out, has a quick release and can deliver the ball on all three levels," a source said. "That was stuff the quarterbacks struggled with last year. So to see him doing that stuff is very encouraging."
Michigan brought in Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, who was forced to miss most of spring due to an undisclosed injury, and with Keene missing so much time, both Underwood and Jadyn Davis got the run with the '1s' in practice. Underwood has impressed and shown he's ready to play for the Wolverines. Now, Michigan fans can sit back and gear up for Week 1 of the 2025 season to see Underwood under the lights.
