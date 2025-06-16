Ranking the top 25 Big Ten running backs heading into 2025
Next up in my Big Ten rankings is the running back position.
Even after seeing the conference lose Kaleb Johnson (Iowa), Woody Marks (USC), Kyle Monangai (Rutgers, Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Kalel Mullings (Michigan), and Jordan James (Oregon), among others, there are some heavy hitters returning in 2025. Between returners and transfer portal homeruns, there aren't any shortages of exceptional talent.
Here are my top-25 Big Ten RBs heading into 2025. I used 2024 stats and my projections for the 2025 season to determine the rankings.
*This is a part of my Big Ten offseason series. You can check out my Big Ten Power Rankings, head coach rankings, and QB rankings if you missed them.*
25. Jaziun Patterson - Iowa (2024 rank: N/A)
Iowa lost the top RB -- in yardage -- in the Big Ten last season, Kaleb Johnson, to the NFL. Kamari Moulton will step in as the lead back, but the Hawkeyes always have at least two reliable rushers. Patterson rushed for 309 yards and two scores last year.
24. Nolan Ray - Maryland (N/A)
Maryland had one of the worst running attacks in the Big Ten last season, and that was with a veteran in Roman Hemby. He is now gone, and Nolan Ray is expected to lead the attack. There is too much unknown with the Terrapins' offense.
23. Aidan Laughery - Illinois (N/A)
Illinois had a middling rushing attack last year, but Aidan Laughery is now the man. He was 21st in the Big Ten last season rushing for 589 yards. His production should improve, but Luke Altmyer and the passing attack with keep the Illini in contention.
22. Emmett Johnson - Nebraska (N/A)
Nebraska was 11th in the Big Ten last season, and Emmett Johnson was 20th as an individual. Dylan Raiola is the man in Husker land, but Johnson can be explosive both on the ground and as a pass catcher.
21. Elijah Tau-Tolliver - Michigan State (N/A)
MSU pulled Tau-Tolliver from Sacramento State in hopes of him fixing the rushing issues. He ran for 950 yards last season, but the Big Ten is a different animal.
20. Noah Whittington - Oregon (N/A)
The Ducks had an explosive offense last year, and Whittington will be a factor again this year. Unfortunately, he is stuck at No. 2 on the depth chart with Oregon hitting the transfer portal. He was good for 540 yards last year for the Ducks.
19. Darrion Dupree - Wisconsin (N/A)
Tawee Walker is gone, and Darrion Dupree is the likely starter to begin the season. The Badgers typically have a reliable running back, and while Dilin Jones could end up being that guy, I think Dupree will hold him off.
18. Javian Thomas - UCLA (N/A)
UCLA ranked dead last in the Big Ten in 2024. The Bruins brought in Cal transfer Javian Thomas in hopes of fixing that. Last year, backing up Jayden Ott, Thomas rushed for over 600 yards. It's a start for DeShaun Foster.
17. CJ Campbell - Rutgers (N/A)
The Florida Atlantic transfer has tough shoes to fill after coming in and replacing Kyle Monangai. Campbell ran for 844 yards and 11 scores last year, and the Scarlet Knights like to run the football. But the Big Ten is much stiffer competition, how will he fare?
16. CJ Donaldson - Ohio State (N/A)
Donaldson comes to Ohio State after playing for West Virginia. He will more than likely backup James Peoples, but that doesn't mean Donaldson can't put up numbers -- see Ohio State's RBs last year. However, there could be some growing pains with the OSU run game after losing both Henderson and Judkins.
15. AJ Turner - Minnesota (N/A)
Minnesota brought in Marshall transfer AJ Turner to help standout Darius Taylor. Turner rushed for over 800 yards last year as the leading ball carrier, which would have been 12th-best in the Big Ten in 2024. The Gophers will rely heavily on the run game in 2025.
14. Cam Porter - Northwestern (16)
Porter returns for a sixth season, and he's been Mr. Reliable for Northwestern. You won't get too many huge games from the Wildcat, but he's going to gain his yards. The 'Cats have had issues at QB, and defenses stack the box against Porter. Maybe 2025 will be better for Porter.
13. Eli Sanders - USC (N/A)
After losing Woody Marks, USC brought in a pair of transfers -- both 1,000-yard rushers. Sanders comes from New Mexico, where he ran for 1,063 and nine scores. I project him as RB2, but he will play a heavy role for Lincoln Riley.
12. Roman Hemby - Indiana (8)
After rushing for nearly 1,000 yards in 2022, Hemby had back-to-back 600-yard seasons. It was time for a change, and Hemby went from Maryland to Indiana. Now, he will play under new head coach Curt Cignetti with a fresh start.
11. Jordan Marshall - Michigan (N/A
Going back to Jim Harbaugh's return to Michigan, the Wolverines have always had two solid RBs. Marshall impressed last year in his lone start against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, rushing for 100 yards. While he might not start, he's going to 'smash' for Michigan.
10. Kamari Moulton - Iowa (N/A)
Kaleb Johnson ran for 1,537 last year, and Iowa has been great for RBs to flourish. Moulton likely won't put up those numbers, but after rushing for 473 yards in a limited role, he should provide immediate value in 2025.
9. Devin Mockobee - Purdue (9)
Purdue was awful under Ryan Walters, but RB Devin Mockobee has been the lone bright spot. He tore it up his freshman year, but defenses have been stacking the box against the Boilermakers. Mockobee still nearly averaged five yards per carry in 2024.
8. James Peoples - Ohio State (N/A)
There is obviously a lot of projection here. Peoples had just 197 yards and two scores last year, but it's Ohio State, and the Buckeyes have a wide-open offense. Peoples was a highly rated recruit, and he's next in line to become a great Buckeye RB.
7. Waymond Jordan - USC (N/A)
USC landed one of the top JUCO players out there. Last year, Jordan ran for 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns, while being named the 2024 NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year. Woody Marks was No. 4 in the Big Ten in yardage last year, Jordan could fill those shoes right away.
6. Justice Haynes - Michigan (N/A)
It's possible Jordan Marshall becomes RB1 over Haynes, but my money is on the Alabama transfer. The former five-star never got a fair shake with the Tide, and now he comes to a Michigan team that loves to run the ball, and will give him every opportunity to succeed.
5. Darius Taylor - Minnesota (13)
Darius Taylor is one of the top backs in the Big Ten, nearly eclipsing 1,000 yards last year. Minnesota is going to rely heavily on its rushing attack with starting inexperienced QB Drake Lindsey. It's not impossible that Taylor leads the conference in yards in 2025.
4. Jonah Coleman - Washington (12)
In Year 1 with Washington, Coleman ran for 1,053 yards for the Huskies. With Demond Williams as the solidified starter, the Huskies can use Williams/Coleman in a variety of ways on the ground. He should be in store for another big season with Washington.
3. Kaytron Allen - Penn State (5)
Allen actually out-rushed his counterpart, Nic Singleton, in 2024. Allen eclipsed 1100 yards last year, and although Allen had a dominant year, it's hard to place him over Singleton. Penn State fans have to love knowing they get both Singleton and Allen back in 2025.
2. Makhi Hughes - Oregon (N/A)
Jordan James was really good for Oregon last year, but the Tulane transfer is likely going to be even better. The Ducks snagged Hughes, who ran for over 1400 yards last year. Playing beside Dante Moore, the Ducks have one of the best RBs in the country at their disposal.
1. Nicholas Singleton - Penn State (7)
The No. 1 Big Ten rushing attack in 2024, has all of its wishes come true. Drew Allar, Kaytron Allen, and Nicholas Singleton are all back in 2025. Singleton ran for 12 scores last year, and has the breakaway speed to keep defenses on their heels.
