Michigan Football: Projecting Scores for Every Remaining Game — Will Things Improve?

After dropping back-to-back games, Michigan is on its bye week searching for a lot of answers with a 3-2 record. The Wolverines' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff is all but over, and a Big Ten title is just as over.

While there is a minuscule chance of the Wolverines figuring things out and drastically improving over the next seven games — it's just not likely from what we've seen from the first five weeks. But there is a strong chance the Wolverines do make some changes coming out of the bye, which would set them up for some success moving forward.

Here's how each game might go for Michigan to finish the season.

Week 7: vs. Penn State

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Michigan is in bad shape, but Penn State is in as bad of shape as the Wolverines, and the Nittany Lions are starting .500 right in the face. PSU has dropped the last two games to both Wisconsin and Northwestern, and now the Nittany Lions will play USC this weekend.

Penn State could come to Ann Arbor next week either feeling down, or riding the high of a big win. I believe the Nittany Lions are going to lose to USC and come into Ann Arbor riding a three-game losing streak.

Matt Campbell had a favorable schedule when he was hired, but PSU had an average offense and the defense is struggling to stop teams from scoring. This will be Michigan's first chance to show its made changes, and it would be foolish to believe nothing will change coming off the bye.

Kyle Whittingham said Michigan needs to get back to downhill running, and the Wildcats just ran for 413 yards against Penn State last weekend. Michigan has crushed Penn State in recent seasons running the football, and this could be the Wolverines' turning point.

Final score: Michigan 24, Penn State 17 (Record: 4-2)

Week 8: vs. Indiana

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Michigan will go from playing one of the worst rushing defenses in the Big Ten to playing one of the best. Granted, Indiana played three cupcakes to start the season, but the Hoosiers have dominated. Northwestern did take IU to the brink, but Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers undefeated.

Indiana has the No. 2 rushing offense in the Big Ten and quarterback Josh Hoover can sling the football. The Michigan defense will be challenged more than it has been all season. So this game will depend on Bryce Underwood, or Tommy Carr, and the offense.

The Wolverines' defense is going to need help from the Michigan offense in this game. It's possible to slow down the Hoosiers, but it's hard to believe you can fully stop Hoover and Co. But from what we've seen, Michigan's offense is too inconsistent to win a game of this magnitude.

Final score: Indiana 31, Michigan 17 (Record: 4-3)

Week 9: at Rutgers

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For just the second time this season, Michigan will hit the road. The Wolverines were expected to beat Minnesota in Minneapolis, and while that didn't happen, Michigan is really expected to beat Rutgers on the road.

The Scarlet Knights are a bad football team and have a 1-4 record. Rutgers has the second-worst defense in the conference, along with the No. 12 offense. The Scarlet Knights do have some talented playmakers like wide receiver KJ Duff and running back Antwan Raymond, but they won't be enough for the Wolverines' defense.

A loss here would really send Kyle Whittingham and Co. reeling, and it cannot happen.

Final score: Michigan 38, Rutgers 13 (Record: 5-3)

Week 10: vs. Michigan State

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In theory, Michigan's schedule was set up nicely heading into the Oregon game. The Wolverines were expected to be have two easier games against Rutgers and Michigan State back-to-back, but with how Michigan is playing — can we truly say any of them are easy?

Like Rutgers, Michigan State isn't a good team. The Spartans are 2-3, and MSU has the worst offense in the Big Ten, along with the No. 11 defense. However, this is a rivalry game, and both Pat Fitzgerald and Kyle Whittingham want to win their first head-to-head game.

For this game, it's going to come down to turnovers. Michigan can't turn the ball over, and if that doesn't happen, it's hard to imagine the Spartans' offense scoring many points against the Wolverines' defense.

Final score: Michigan 20, Michigan State 10 (Record: 6-3)

Week 11: at Oregon

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Michigan will head to Eugene on a predicted two-game winning streak. At the beginning of the season, it looked like it would be possible for the Wolverines to win this game. Oregon began the season 1-1, but could've been 0-2 after the Ducks were close to losing to Boise State.

But Oregon has turned a corner, and Michigan has gone backwards. Despite Dante Moore suffering a concussion against USC, Dylan Raiola came in and played great. Oregon is loaded with playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and the only chance the Wolverines would have in this game is to force some turnovers and Bryce Underwood play like a five-star.

Traveling to the West Coast is never easy, and it's hard to predict a Michigan win.

Final score: Oregon 34, Michigan 20 (Record 6-4)

Week 12: vs. UCLA

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UCLA has been one of the most surprising teams in college football through five weeks. The Bruins are undefeated under new head coach Bob Chesney, and UCLA is currently ranked No. 21.

The Bruins have one of the top offenses in the Big Ten, led by James Madison transfer running back Wayne Knight, who has 445 yards and nine scores in four games. UCLA has Oregon this weekend, and the Bruins could really make some noise if they could pull that off.

It's hard to tell how either Michigan or UCLA will be playing come Week 12, but for Kyle Whittingham's sake, Michigan better be playing much better football. We have to factor in UCLA traveling East, and with the Wolverines' defense, Michigan comes away with a close win.

Final score: Michigan 27, UCLA 24 (Record: 7-4)

Week 13: at Ohio State

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As of now, it doesn't seem very possible for Michigan to go into the 'Shoe and take down Ohio State. But it happened in 2024. The Wolverines were three-score underdogs, and played great defense, along with kicker Dominic Zvada sealing the deal.

But this isn't 2024. Ohio State has an explosive offense and arguably the best player in college football with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Michigan's defense is really good and can slow down Smith.

However, the Wolverines' offense is just way too inconsistent. There are a lot of weeks to be played before this game, but as of now, it's impossible to predict a Michigan win.

Final score: Ohio State 27, Michigan 13 (Record: 7-5)

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