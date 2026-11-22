Michigan defeated UCLA on Saturday afternoon in the Big House. It was the final home game for the Wolverines in the 2026 season and Michigan was able to send its seniors out with a win. And, of course, it was in typical Michigan fashion.

The Wolverines were up 10-3, but let UCLA drive the field to tie the game and force overtime. It would go to three overtimes and the Bruins would fail to convert their two-point conversion. Bryce Underwood found Jalen Hoffman to convert the Wolverines and give Michigan an 18-16 win.

Michigan moved to 6-5 for the season, and the Wolverines had to win the game without some key players. Guys like JJ Buchanan and Blake Frazier sat out due to injury, but wide receiver Andrew Marsh missed due to a one-game suspension.

Whittingham spoke on Marsh

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Reports surfaced on Thursday that Marsh was facing a single charge of misdemeanor for an off-campus incident. Marsh reportedly exposed himself to a female delivery driver back in February and was facing a charge of indecent exposure.

Marsh was listed as questionable on the Wolverines' injury report leading up to the UCLA game. But once the injury report was officially released, Marsh was out. Following the game, head coach Kyle Whittingham said it was a fair suspension and that Marsh had agreed.

"We thought it warranted a game suspension, and Andrew agreed," said Whittingham. "I can't say much about the case, but if you knew all the details and everything, it's unfortunate. It's bad judgment.

"I don't know how to put this. It was something that I think a one-game suspension was probably very fair to put behind us."

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Michigan will play Ohio State in Columbus next weekend and as of now, according to Whittingham, the plan is for Marsh to suit up against the Wolverines' rivals. However, if new information comes to light, that could impact Marsh's status for next Saturday.

"That's the plan, to be determined on it. It's still an ongoing process. If new things come to light, but as we sit here tonight, I would expect that he'd be back next week," said Whittingham.

Young guns stepped up

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With Michigan down a few starters, the Wolverines leaned on some true freshmen. Veteran Jordan Marshall also didn't play, after being listed as a game-time decision. It was the Savion Hiter show at running back, while Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson drew the start at wide receiver, along with Marky Walbridge starting at right tackle.

Hiter rushed for 104 yards, which gave him back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards. Johnson had three catches and Moa had a pair of receptions.

Add in Mason Bonner at tight end and the Wolverines had five true freshmen make a big impact in the Wolverines' win over UCLA.

"A lot of the time, we had [four] freshmen on the field, with Marky Walbridge, Savion [Hiter], Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa. A lot of freshmen out there, but we got it done. To see those guys step up and make those plays was outstanding," said Whittingham

Whether Marsh plays against Ohio State remains to be seen, but one thing we know is that the Wolverines will once again rely on their youth movement in Columbus next weekend.

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