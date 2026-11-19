Three storylines I’m Watching Most as Michigan Football Preps for Final Home Game
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Michigan football is set for its final home game of the 2026 season this weekend, hosting No. 4 UCLA at 3:30 in The Big House. The Bruins are in the driver's seat to not only make the playoffs, but win the Big Ten this season.
The Wolverines have struggled heading into this week, to say the least. Coming off back-to-back losses, it is going to take a lot for the Maize and Blue to get back on track. Two weeks ago, UofM fell to Michigan State, then followed that up with a 31-7 loss against Oregon on the road.
Here are three storylines I will be watching when the game kicks off on Saturday.
Semaj Returns to Ann Arbor
Michigan fans remember Semaj Morgan, one of the most frustrating players on the Wolverines in recent years.
The WR spent three years in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines and it felt like he never reached the potential he could’ve. A lot of dropped passes and special teams woes as one of the main punt and kick returners. In his three years with Michigan, he finished with 69 receptions and 556 receiving yards.
Now, with the Bruins, he is the team's leading receiver, accumulating 525 yards and 41 receptions.
He will likely finish 2026 with more receiving yards in one season than he had during his three seasons with Michigan.
Earlier this week, Morgan spoke on coming back to Ann Arbor, throwing shade towards the Maize and Blue.
"Oh, yeah. I told them what it's like," Morgan said. "It's a nice big stadium. Older fans, so it's not that loud. So we going to have fun in there."
Any Change in the Offense?
Sounds like a broken record, but without Jason Beck as the offensive coordinator, will we see any change in the offense?
Last week was the first game we saw Jim Harding take OC responsibilities after the firing and it felt like more of the same.
In week two of the Harding led offense, maybe we will see some level of improvement.
Checked Out?
New week and yet again the same story.
Other than bowl eligibility, it feels like this season is all but over for the 2026 Wolverines. I am curious to see how much fight the Maize and Blue will have left against a tougher opponent.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2