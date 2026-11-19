Michigan football is set for its final home game of the 2026 season this weekend, hosting No. 4 UCLA at 3:30 in The Big House. The Bruins are in the driver's seat to not only make the playoffs, but win the Big Ten this season.

The Wolverines have struggled heading into this week, to say the least. Coming off back-to-back losses, it is going to take a lot for the Maize and Blue to get back on track. Two weeks ago, UofM fell to Michigan State, then followed that up with a 31-7 loss against Oregon on the road.

Michigan defensive end Dom Nichols (8), left, and defensive end John Henry Daley (90) celebrates a play against Iowa during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are three storylines I will be watching when the game kicks off on Saturday.

Semaj Returns to Ann Arbor

Michigan fans remember Semaj Morgan, one of the most frustrating players on the Wolverines in recent years.

The WR spent three years in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines and it felt like he never reached the potential he could’ve. A lot of dropped passes and special teams woes as one of the main punt and kick returners. In his three years with Michigan, he finished with 69 receptions and 556 receiving yards.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) makes a catch for a first down in the first half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, with the Bruins, he is the team's leading receiver, accumulating 525 yards and 41 receptions.

He will likely finish 2026 with more receiving yards in one season than he had during his three seasons with Michigan.

Earlier this week, Morgan spoke on coming back to Ann Arbor, throwing shade towards the Maize and Blue.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) catches a touchdown pass against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Juice Clarke (6) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Oh, yeah. I told them what it's like," Morgan said. "It's a nice big stadium. Older fans, so it's not that loud. So we going to have fun in there."

Any Change in the Offense?

Sounds like a broken record, but without Jason Beck as the offensive coordinator, will we see any change in the offense?

Last week was the first game we saw Jim Harding take OC responsibilities after the firing and it felt like more of the same.

Michigan offensive line coach Jim Harding on the sideline during the second half against Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In week two of the Harding led offense, maybe we will see some level of improvement.

Checked Out?

New week and yet again the same story.

Other than bowl eligibility, it feels like this season is all but over for the 2026 Wolverines. I am curious to see how much fight the Maize and Blue will have left against a tougher opponent.

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