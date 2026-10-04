Michigan Football Enters Bye Week Searching for Answers and 'Weeding Out' Players

Michigan dropped its second game of the season on Saturday. The Wolverines fell to Minnesota for the first time in Minneapolis since 1977, dropping the game 20-14. Michigan will enter its bye week with a 3-2 record, looking for more answers than the Wolverines might find.

Nothing about the Kyle Whittingham era has been what fans had expected. He was supposed to come into Ann Arbor and run a clean, disciplined program, but it's far from disciplined. Michigan continues to commit penalties and turn the ball over at an alarming rate.

But there is one common theme. Apparently, these things don't appear during practice. Whittingham has said ad nauseam that Michigan runs a clean operation Monday through Friday, but on Saturdays there is a disconnect.

Starting running back, and captain, Jordan Marshall had a similar statement following the Wolverines' loss. And the captain who always has answers, is left with none.

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"I think it's hard to even grasp, because we let one turn into two," Marshall said after the loss. "And I'm confident in saying that I think we're a better team than both of the past teams we've played, but we have not performed that way.

"And for me, I think the scary thing for me is I don't know how to respond, because I'm so used to having all the answers, and these things that we're doing in the game don't show up at practice. So it's new to me to see these things, and I'm just like, I don't know how to fully grasp it.

"And all I can say is, 'Guys, let's go, strap it up, we've got to go, it's time to go.' And I think for me, it's finding everybody has to look at theirself in the mirror, and I've said this more than once, but we have to be more connected. We have to be more connected outside of the building, in the building. It has to all come together, and we're playing as parts right now."

Weeding out the weak

Following the loss, Whittingham said he was going to sit down with offensive coordinator Jason Beck, along with the entire offense, and figure something out. Michigan now has the No. 122 total offense after five games, averaging 315.8 yards per game.

Whittingham said the offense is unacceptable right now and there could be some tough decisions ahead. What does that mean? Whittingham said he has to find which players will help the Wolverines win games, and the coaching staff is always being evaluated.

Marshall still has trust in the coaching staff. Whittingham has a proven record at Utah, and while he hasn't shown the same production at Michigan yet, the players believe it's going to resolve itself. However, Marshall said changes do need to be made and the 'soft players' will be weeded out.

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"You trust what you have here, and you trust what Coach Whitt has done," Marshall said. "He has a resume. As anybody would say, he's done it before, and I trust him. I trust TA. I trust Coach Beck, Jay Hill, whoever it is, Coach Coombs. I trust that they're going to turn around because, one, they love this game. They love their players, and they would do anything for their players.

"So there's going to be changes, and things are going to have to shake because it's go time. But, yeah, I don't lose trust in nobody unless you give me a reason to, unless you're soft or you don't want to do it. But for me, I don't think we have soft guys in our program. And if you are soft, you're going to get weeded out or you're not going to play. "

Michigan will have a much-needed bye week before the Wolverines host Penn State in two weeks.

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