SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

What Would've Happened Against Purdue?

BrandonBrown

Michigan was obviously supposed to open the season on the road at Washington but that game was wiped off the schedule a couple of months ago. More recently, it looked like the Wolverines would instead host Purdue for the season and home opener on the original start date of Sept. 5.

Of course, that didn't happen as Michigan and the rest of the Big Ten waits in limbo to see what's going to happen to the postponed season.

So instead of breaking down what did happen, Genna Rose asks myself and Eric Rutter to discuss what we think would've happened. Michigan has had Purdue's number for a long, long time, but the Boilers are usually good for one upset per year? Would it have been in Ann Arbor over the weekend? We discuss...

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan's Mark Schlissel Stands In The Way Of Big Ten Return

A powerful voice among Big Ten presidents, Michigan's Mark Schlissel controls the fate of football in 2020.

Steve Deace

by

WoodyHayes

Schedules Will Be Living Documents If Big Ten Brings Back Football

Throughout the entire COVID-19 debacle, finding a schedule and sticking to it may be the biggest challenge yet.

Eric Rutter

The Biggest Takeaway From The #LetThemPlay Rally

Even though there weren't thousands of people there, it felt like the #LetThemPlay rally on Saturday served its purpose.

BrandonBrown

#LetThemPlay Protest Takeaway: Michigan Players Want Answers

While schools across the country gear up for the college football season, the Michigan Wolverines are left wondering why they aren't doing the same.

Eric Rutter

by

WoodyHayes

Aidan Hutchinson Frustrated By President Schlissel's Decision

University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel voted to cancel football but has never seen what the players, coaches and staff are doing to stay safe.

BrandonBrown

An Open Letter to Kevin Warren: The Data Says Let Them Play

It's not too late for the Big Ten to reverse course and play football this fall.

Steve Deace

by

WoodyHayes

Jim Harbaugh Marches In Protest To Play Football

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh put his neck on the line once again as he joined players and fans during a protest on campus Saturday afternoon.

Eric Rutter

by

J.P. in DC

Chris Evans Wants Football More Than Anyone On Michigan's Roster

After missing last year due to an academic issue, Chris Evans wants football to start more than anyone.

BrandonBrown

Michigan's Opening-Saturday Starter: Joe Milton

Everything we're hearing says that Joe Milton has risen to the top of the depth chart.

BrandonBrown

Sights And Sounds From #LetThemPlay Rally

Michigan players, families, fans and Jim Harbaugh marched through the streets of Ann Arbor to show how badly they want to play.

BrandonBrown