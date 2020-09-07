What Would've Happened Against Purdue?

Michigan was obviously supposed to open the season on the road at Washington but that game was wiped off the schedule a couple of months ago. More recently, it looked like the Wolverines would instead host Purdue for the season and home opener on the original start date of Sept. 5.

Of course, that didn't happen as Michigan and the rest of the Big Ten waits in limbo to see what's going to happen to the postponed season.

So instead of breaking down what did happen, Genna Rose asks myself and Eric Rutter to discuss what we think would've happened. Michigan has had Purdue's number for a long, long time, but the Boilers are usually good for one upset per year? Would it have been in Ann Arbor over the weekend? We discuss...