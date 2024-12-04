Report: Michigan Football running back to hit the transfer portal
Michigan football is still waiting to see which bowl game it will get to go to this year, but in the meantime, the Wolverines are signing their recruits from the 2025 cycle and making staff changes. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell was relieved of his duties and once that happened -- you can expect some players to transfer out. Regardless if there are staff changes or not, players are going to leave. Other opportunities will present themselves.
Such as Michigan running back, Tavierre Dunlap. According to reports, Dunlap will enter the transfer portal. He came to Michigan as a four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle from Del Valle (TX).
Dunlap played mainly special teams, but the senior running back totaled 22 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown over his four-year career with the Wolverines. This season, Dunlap saw one carry, which came on Senior Day against Northwestern. He took the carry 20 yards for a touchdown.
Dunlap will have one year of eligibility remaining to play at whichever school he chooses to go to.
