2022 Four-Star Trevon Howard Intrigued By Michigan Offer

Eric Rutter

Recently, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy has become the transfer destination for some of high school football's top talent. Just today, 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada announced that he would be playing football at IMG in the fall, and 2022 four-star safety Kamari Wilson did the same one day prior.

One of the top safeties in the 2022 class, Trevon Howard, chose to make the same decision months earlier. According to Howard, playing against the top competition was a motivating factor for his move, and he will do just that every day in practice at IMG.

But last fall, Howard played for Minneapolis (Minn.) Blake School and posted a productive season of 90 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. As a result, Howard landed an offer from Michigan in January.

“They have been a winning program and a good program since I knew of them,” Howard told Wolverine Digest. “I know Jim Harbaugh is a pretty good coach, and I have to spend some more time watching their games, but overall I think it's a really good program.”

In fact, Howard grew up watching a lot of Michigan games since his father is from the Detroit area, so he is quite familiar with the program and that added to his excitement upon landing his offer.

Iowa State was the first school to offer Howard over a year ago, but the versatile and hard-hitting safety prospect also sports scholarships from Minnesota and Indiana. Once the recruiting dead period is lifted, Howard plans on taking visits to Michigan, Penn State, Northwestern, Ohio State and a couple other schools as well.

In terms of Howard's upcoming season, IMG is one of the best high school programs to attend as it works to prepare each prospect for life has a collegiate student athlete. Howard has bulked up to 6-1 and 200 pounds, so his junior campaign could be another big year for his development.

“I think one of my strengths is I'm really versatile,” Howard told said. “I can play in the secondary or in the box. Really, I like playing in the box, and in the secondary it's fun to catch some picks or get some pass deflections. One thing about me is I'm super aggressive. I grew up with my bigger brother, who is a safety at Iowa State right now.”

Howard feels that he is ready to take the next step and go toe-to-toe with some of the top recruits in the country. Given his propensity to provide solid run support in addition to his coverage skills, Howard is comfortable playing either strong safety or free safety and has transitioned between the two spots.

But before the season starts, Howard is looking to further refine his ability in the secondary, noting that his one-on-one coverage game is a prime focus of attention during the offseason.

Given Howard's connection to the Michigan program, do you feel confident that the staff can convince him to pick U-M? What do you think about the sudden influx of talented high school players transferring to IMG Academy? Let us know! 

