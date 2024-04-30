2026 DL Jerimy Finch Jr. Talks Michigan Offer, Relationship With Lou Esposito
Now that he’s been entrenched as Michigan’s defensive line coach for a little while, Lou Esposito is hitting the recruiting trail in search of future Wolverines and has his eye on a 6-3, 230-pound defensive lineman from the Midwest. Hailing from Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central, Jerimy Finch Jr picked up an offer from Michigan last Friday, and it’s a scholarship offer he’s been eagerly anticipating.
“I feel blessed to receive any offers as a sophomore,” Finch Jr told Wolverine Digest. “I was kinda waiting on this one though because of Coach Espo and my relationship. He had offered me one of if not my first offer as a freshman last year, and when I heard he had transferred [to Michigan] I felt like he would circle back to me.”
Finch’s feelings were correct, and it did not take long for Michigan’s new DL coach to come through with that offer. As Finch mentioned, Esposito offered him back in December as a member of the Western Michigan staff. Since that time, though, Finch has blown up on the recruiting trail. This past week, Tennessee also extended an offer to Finch, and he’s taken recent spring visits to Notre Dame and Louisville. So, the versatile lineman has a lot to consider as he progresses through his recruitment.
“I will be learning about Michigan as this process goes on,” Finch said. “I know a lot of statistics about it, but on a personal level I will learn this next year or so.”
Right now, Finch mentioned that he’s mainly training during the offseason and squeezing in visits when he can and that when time allows, he’d like to make a trip up to Ann Arbor to evaluate the Wolverines’ program firsthand.
“I don't have any plans for the offseason currently other than my family vacation to Florida,” Finch said. “I will make it up to Michigan, I just don't have a set date right now. I am trying to figure things out as far as visits go.”
Last season, Warren Central only recorded stats for 10 contests, but Finch was a force throughout those games with 41 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one field goal block according to 247Sports.com. Clearly, Finch was an impactful presence on the Warriors’ defensive line a year ago, and coach Esposito sees a similarly disruptive prospect that could collapse the pocket for Michigan a couple years down the road.
