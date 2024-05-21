Michigan Offer Leaves 2026 Top 10 DE Jake Kreul ‘Thrilled’
After a dominant season in which he logged 17 sacks from his defensive end position, 2026 Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic prospect Jake Kreul landed an offer from the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines last week.
Now, after such a dominant sophomore campaign, it’s no surprise that national powerhouse schools are knocking on Kreul’s door, but the 6-3, 225-pound edge rusher was quite pleased to pick up his recent U-M offer on May 14.
“I was ecstatic, very thrilled knowing Michigan are the returning national champs,” Kreul told Wolverine Digest. “I feel like getting an offer from them really solidified my hard work I have been putting in, and I didn’t see it coming. I had known coach Alford was coming to practice but did not see it coming.”
As Kreul mentioned, U-M running backs coach Tony Alford has assumed the role of lead recruiter for the four-star prospect, and he’s doing his best to pitch Kreul on all of Michigan’s potential benefits for an aspiring pass rusher before he visits Ann Arbor in the near future.
“Coach Alford has been really the only coach I have been in contact with, but that will change when I come on campus and begin to build relationships with coaches.”
Right now, Kreul is ranked as the No. 7 edge rusher in the nation according to the 247Sports.com ranking scale, a position which equates to the No. 56 prospect overall in the country. As a result, Kreul also holds scholarship offers from the likes of Florida State, USC, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, among others, but for a few specific reasons his offer from Michigan carried quite a bit of weight.
“The thing I love about Michigan is that they are proven winners and have constantly been able to produce top athletes out of their program,” Kreul said. “Also, [Michigan] has the only defensive heisman.”
So, with those factors working in Michigan’s favor, Kreul is eagerly anticipating his visit to campus, though a date has not yet been confirmed.
In addition to Kreul’s wildly productive sack rate from last season, the tenacious pass rusher also racked up 76 tackles, 34 tackles for loss (!), three forced fumbles and two pass deflections. If those numbers are any indication, Kreul is set to have an even more dominant junior campaign this fall.
Take a look at Kreul’s sophomore highlight tape on Hudl to see exactly why the Michigan target is such a desired commodity on the recruiting trail.
