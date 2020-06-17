Michigan 'At The Top' For 2022 Safety Kaleb Purdy

Right now, Michigan is working on filling the gaps in its 2021 recruiting class, but the U-M coaching staff is also keeping an eye on 2022 prospects, including St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet safety Kaleb Purdy.

Back in January, Purdy took a trip to Michigan with his 7-on-7 team, and the talented defensive back had time to visit Ann Arbor and check out the Wolverines' facilities. One specific area that caught Purdy's attention was Michigan's weight room.

Just one week later, Purdy received a visit from head coach Jim Harbaugh at his high school in Missouri, and that's when the three-star prospect picked up his Michigan offer.

“It was crazy because I walked in my coach's office and saw Coach Harbaugh,” Purdy told Wolverine Digest. “Me and Coach Harbaugh sat down for five minutes and didn't even talk about football. We talked about things outside of football, and that felt great to me. I went back to class, then my coach came up to class and said Coach Harbaugh offered me and he liked my personality and liked me as a person, so that was crazy.”

As a prospect who holds early Division 1 offers from Missouri, Kansas State, Iowa State and Kansas, Purdy typically discusses Xs and Os with college coaches, but his conversation with Coach Harbaugh took on a different direction.

“That's what I really love about him more than just the offer,” Purdy said. “I sat down with a head coach, a person who has coached in the NFL, and talked about something other than football.”

Since that time, Purdy has continued to hear from the Wolverines staff, and he has specifically kept in contact with U-M safeties coach Bob Shoop.

“I talked to Coach Shoop the other day,” Purdy said. “He said everything is going great, and if the number [of cases] goes down, then we might see each other and the staff in September.”

Since landing his offer six months ago, Purdy has had time to learn more about the Michigan program, which was easy for the 2022 prospect to do considering all of the notable NFL players that went through Ann Arbor to reach the pros, such as Tom Brady and Charles Woodson.

“They have the greatest quarterback of all time, one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time, and I can say they're the most winningest program in college football history,” Purdy said. “That's what stands out to me.”

That type of player development is exactly what Purdy is looking for at the next level, but on top of that aspect, the No. 23 safety in the nation is looking to put himself in a better position as a person, and he feels that Michigan could help accomplish that goal.

“I want to move away from St. Louis,” Purdy said. “The poverty down here is really bad, so I want to get far away from here. I Want to be somewhere the school loves me and takes me in as family and can help me go further in life, more than just football. Michigan is far away, so they're at the top of my list.”

Purdy was also supposed to take a trip to Kansas State in April, but the coronavirus quarantine put a halt to that plan. So, once the recruiting dead period is lifted, Purdy would like to see Kansas State and Missouri in addition to a return trip to Michigan.

Until that time comes, Purdy is working steadfastly to improve his game on the field and has focused on boosting his speed while also further refining his technique in press-man coverage. At 5-10 and 170 pounds, Purdy is a safety and colleges see him playing deep in the secondary, further developing his press skills would help when he is asked to creep towards the line of scrimmage in a nickel formation as well.

As for this coming season, Purdy is looking to help his team win another state championship after turning in a 14-0 season a year ago. During that campaign, Purdy logged 49 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception on what was a stacked DeSmet squad.

