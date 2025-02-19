Michigan Football: 4-star cornerback locks in visit with Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines will receive a visit from one of the top 2026 prospects from the state of Virginia. On Wednesday, four-star cornerback Jaziel Hart announced that he has three visits scheduled in the coming months, including Virginia Tech (May 30), Penn State (June 6), and Michigan (June 20). According to On3's prediction, Penn State currently holds a commanding lead in this recruitment at 85.8 percent, followed by Virginia Tech at 5.4 percent, and Michigan at 3.3 percent.
Hart is currently listed as a three-star prospect on Rivals and On3, while 247Sports doesn't have any rating on him just yet. And although the recruiting sites haven't quite caught up yet, it's clear that his talent has caught the attention from some of the top programs around the country. In fact, Hart currently 23 offers, including four programs from the Big Ten - Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, and Maryland.
As of this writing, Michigan has just two commitments in its 2026 class. But with some of the top prospects from around the country scheduling visits to Ann Arbor in the coming weeks, there's no question that head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are working hard to sign another highly rated class in 2026.
