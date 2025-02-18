Report: Nation's No. 1 prospect in 2026 sets visit to Michigan Football
Michigan football signed the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class after signing quarterback Bryce Underwood, could the Wolverines do the same in 2026? Offensive lineman, and the top-ranked player, Jackson Cantwell named a top six of Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, and his home-state school, Missouri back in early February.
According to a report from On3's Steve Wiltfong, Cantwell has lined up a few visits -- including one to Ann Arbor. Cantwell plans on visiting Michigan, Miami, and Ohio State all on the third week of March. He will get a chance to watch spring practice and build a better bond with the coaching staff from each program.
According to the Composite, the 6-7, 300-pound lineman is the top-ranked player in all of the 2026 cycle. The Wolverines would love to add a player like Cantwell to their already young offensive line. In 2024, Michigan added players like Andrew Sprague, Blake Frazier, Ben Roebuck, and Jake Guarnara. Then this past cycle, in 2025, the Wolverines added a pair of five-star linemen in Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood. Plus, Michigan added four-star linemen Avery Gach and Kaden Strayhorn.
Under Sherrone Moore, it's evident Michigan is going to recruit the offensive line position very well and it's going to be a priority. The Wolverines might not be leading for Cantwell as of now, but don't count out Michigan here.
