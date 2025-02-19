Michigan Football: New OC Chip Lindsey shares No. 1 goal for Wolverines as spring practice approaches
Michigan football will look vastly different when it takes the field this fall. Not only do the Wolverines have a new set of players following the departure of stars Mason Graham, Kenneth, Grant, and Will Johnson, among others. But Michigan's offense will also look much different. In hopes of making the 131st-ranked passing offense better, Sherrone Moore hired former North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to run the offense.
RELATED: 247Sports predicts Michigan Football's final record in 2025
Lindsey, who hopes to run and pass the ball efficiently, admitted he's still learning the roster. But talking with Jon Jansen on Inside The Trenches, Lindsey said the goal for the offense -- and the team -- is pretty simple. When spring ball arrives, he needs to figure out who his playmakers are on the offensive side of the football and figure out which guys can block and tackle.
The new play-caller said he will be watching a lot of film on his new team, but he doesn't want anyone giving him tips of who can do what. Instead, he wants the players to do the talking by seeing their actions on the field.
“Yeah, I think the big thing I want to see is, and I think Sherrone's really talked about this with the staff a lot, is let's see who can block and tackle, let's see who can go make plays," Lindsey said of the goal of spring ball. Let's be simple, let's go out there and really just put the ball down and see who can go and who can make plays. So for me, it's huge because I told the staff, I don't really -- I'm going to watch the film and see what I think guys did last year and what their skill set is or whatever, but at the end of the day, I really don't want a lot of tips on what this guy's good at or not, I want to see it. So for me, it's going to be like, how do we create that every day where we can watch guys play the game and see who can do what and see what their strengths are or maybe what they can't do?
“You know, sometimes that happens too, and I think that's what I'm excited about, and that's kind of where we'll start. You know, I mentioned at the end of the day, it's pretty simple. You know, who can block, who can tackle, who can make plays, and then I think when you start with that, then you build on top of it.”
There will be plenty of anticipation building as spring ball gets closer. The Wolverines' spring game will take place on Saturday, April 19.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Report: Nation's No. 1 prospect in 2026 sets visit to Michigan Football
Michigan Football: ESPN shares which game will define the Wolverines' 2025 season
Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7