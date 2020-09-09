Michigan The Favorite To Land Two 4-Stars Soon

As things stand right now in the SI All-American 2021 team recruiting rankings, Michigan is at No. 6 in the country. The class has a very complete feel, except for at running back. The Wolverines currently have 21 pledges but don't have a ball carrier committed. That could be changing soon as two talented, four-star running backs could be close to pull thing the trigger in favor of the maize and blue.

As we've outlined several times, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards is at the top of Michigan's 2021 recruiting board. The 5-11, 190-pounder has more than 40 offers, but U-M feels like its in the driver's seat. Edwards doesn't give much away when talking about his recruitment but he has recently been saying that he'd like to make a decision soon. Obviously soon can mean different things for different people, but the process is running its course for the star running back.

People around the program seem to feel like things are trending in a very positive direction with Edwards and are essentially expecting him to be a part of the class at this point. I wouldn't say there's a need for a bee emoji just yet, but it's likely only a matter of time.

(If you're new to me covering recruiting, I tweet out a bee emoji whenever there's a "buzz" for a new commitment.)

Del Valle (Texas) High running back Tavierre Dunlap on the other hand, is just about ready for the bee. The 6-0, 210-pounder is very, very close to a decision and Michigan is the leader in the clubhouse. Dunlap has about 35 offers but is reportedly down to Oklahoma State and the Wolverines. Whenever he does decided to pull the trigger, my money is on U-M.

If and when Michigan lands Dunlap and Edwards, the 2021 class would jump into the top five nationally and be really solid from top to bottom. Adding two backs of their caliber to an offensive crop that includes quarterback JJ McCarthy and four talented and different receivers would really have U-M fans excited about the offensive future.