Michigan Target Film Study: Andrel Anthony

Eric Rutter

So far, Michigan has locked up one wide receiver commitment in the 2021 class, but U-M may be close to doubling that title sooner rather than later. This Saturday, East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star wideout Andrel Anthony is going to trim his list from nearly 30 schools that have offered down to four. Michigan offered Anthony fairly early on in the recruiting process, and U-M is expected to make the cut for the in-state prospect.

The Wolverines currently hold a 2021 pledge from wide receiver Markus Allen, but Anthony is a completely different type of receiver. Standing at 6-2 and 175 pounds, Anthony is slender in size and utilizes his speed and agility to break free and create down-field separation. Many of Anthony's highlights occur deep downfield, which shows he has the long-striding speed required to keep safeties honest in coverage.

One aspect that serves Anthony well at the high school level is his footwork and decisive nature in and out of cuts. This weight-shifting skill allows for Anthony to shake free from coverage mid-route, and his intermediate route running is particularly crisp.

At the line of scrimmage, Anthony does not have the quickest release, and he usually needs a bit of running room to build up a full head of speed. When he does that, though, the three-star recruit is difficult to track down in the open field.

From a hands perspective, Anthony is a bit of a body catcher, but he does show quite a few instances on film where he goes up and snatches a mis-thrown ball out of mid-air. Actually, showing concentration and adjusting to off-target passes is a pronounced skill for Anthony as he shines in that department. But when it comes to throwing over top of coverage, Anthony is has the focus required to bring in over-the-shoulder passes, and he did so with regularity both in the open field and near the goal line last year.

One area that is not visible on Anthony's film is run blocking tape, but that is not atypical for high school receivers. However, given the Michigan target's size, Anthony will likely look to add muscle to his frame over the course of the next year before reaching the college level.

Though the state of Michigan boasts a couple other three-star wide receivers, Anthony is the highest ranked player at his position for the 2021 cycle, and Michigan State has shown a high degree of interest as well. The Spartans are also expected to be included in Anthony's top four as Anthony is located so close to campus.

Apart from Michigan and Michigan State, both Notre Dame and Penn State have offered Anthony and continue to show interest in earning his pledge, so it would not be a surprise to see that foursome revealed as Anthony's top four group come Saturday.

Andrel Anthony is a speed threat that can also function as a possession receiver given his intermediate route running. What type of impact to you see him having in college? Is there any particular college player that he reminds you of? Let us know! 

