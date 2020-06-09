Michigan Target Film Study: George Rooks

For the class of 2021, Michigan has done a sound job in acquiring commitments at nearly every position. In fact, out of the 17 pledges in U-M's class, only three positions are not represented-- running back, fullback and defensive tackle.

To help remedy this issue, the Michigan coaching staff has begun vigorously recruiting Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep four-star George Rooks. At a top-flight program, Rooks plays a high degree of competition during the season, and he has shined enough to land 20 offers up to this point. Along with Michigan, programs such as Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Boston College and Miami have offered, so the 6-5, 260-pounder has a long list of quality schools to choose from.

But out of that list, U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua is working to convince Rooks that he will be an impact player in Ann Arbor. Last recruiting cycle, the Wolverines failed to land a defensive tackle commit, so Rooks would be filling a clear area of need at U-M.

And given his playing style, Rooks could see the field sooner than later. With listed measurables as high as 6-5 and 260 pounds, Rooks is versatile and could play anywhere on the interior defensive line, but his frame and proportions could lend to the strong-side defensive end or anchor position in a pinch, though Michigan likes him at defensive tackle.

In pass rush, Rooks has a smooth swim move and he does well in avoiding blockers and dodging their attempts to put hands on him. On pass plays, Rooks can either collapse the pocket or get his hands up if he doesn't quite make it to pressure the passer, which disrupts the throwing lanes for opposing quarterbacks, a strength of players such as Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. That ability takes timing, though, and Rooks shows this in spades.

When defending the run game, Rooks shows sound gap control and discipline, two qualities which help him stuff plays that are intended in his direction. Rooks has plus discipline, and he is also able to decipher between run and pass plays quickly, which helps to put him in the right position at the right time.

Michigan has often operated out of a 4-3 during defensive coordinator Don Brown's tenure, and Rooks could conceivably play the one technique or the three technique, but he looks more equipped to do the latter.

247Sports.com national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn described Rooks' abilities and opined on how the four-star prospect fits in at the next level.

“Wide-shouldered frame and lean,” Dohn said. “Carries 260 pounds like 240. Can play 3-technique in 4-3 or defensive end in 3-4. Natural athlete. Fires off low. Gets upfield quickly. Has refined swim move. Upper body flexibility allows him to turn and get though gaps. Can re-direct down line of scrimmage. Able to stack and disengage to make tackle. Strong work ethic. Being consistent with his burst at the snap is a needed. Has to work on backside pursuit. Adding upper body strength important. Sometimes gets upright too quickly. Has to work on staying low against run. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program.”

At this point, Rooks looks to be Michigan's top defensive tackle target, and he is quite fond of Michigan's overtures. Look for Rooks to schedule an official visit to Ann Arbor as soon as the visit ban is removed.

How do you feel about Michigan's defensive line haul if the Wolverines were to land George Rooks? Should the Wolverines push to land two defensive tackles in the 2021 class? Let us know!