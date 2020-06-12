Michigan Target Film Study: Jayden Thomas

When evaluating Michigan's 2021 class from an offensive standpoint, the only two holes that exist are the lack of a running back commit and having only one wide receiver pledge so far. Despite that reality, U-M is working to add a group of dynamic pass-catchers to the fold, and Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas is one of the most likely players to end up in the Wolverines' class.

Standing at 6-2 and 200 pounds, Thomas has the frame to create a physical mismatch at the high school level, and his natural tools only help expand that advantage. Thomas is one of the most explosive wide outs in the 2021 cycle, and his long-striding speed and agility shine when examining his tape.

From a pure athletic standpoint, Thomas changes direction well, which helps the four-star prospect run precise, detailed routes. Though he is quite tall, no route is off the table for Thomas, and that includes short-to-intermediate routes with several direction changes before reaching 10 yards. Thomas also shows the ability to stem his routes at the top before breaking in another direction, which is a savvy skill that players do not often exhibit at the high school level.

Once the ball is in Thomas' hands, the No. 131 player in the country according to Rivals.com can take any play to the house. Thomas has the tackle-breaking ability and suddenness that causes defenders to miss, and he is a noted home-run threat that can go deep and snag passes over top of the secondary.

Based on his high school tape, Thomas looks to fit the mold of an outside receiver at the college level, one who will play either the X or Z position in college. If that were to be the case, Thomas has a big frame and could handle the responsibility of run blocking at the next level, and he shows a bit of physicality on his highlight reel as well.

Another aspect that Thomas brings to the table is his history chipping in on special teams as a punt or kick returner. At Michigan, sometimes skill position players first break out and contribute in special teams roles before securing more stable playing time at their natural position later on, and this could be a realistic route for Thomas to grab early playing time as well. However, it would not be a surprise to see him receive his fair share of targets in years one and two at Michigan as a result of his natural physical ability and refined route running.

From a recruiting standpoint, Thomas holds nearly 30 offers from programs that include the likes of Alabama, Florida and Florida State, but Notre Dame and Michigan have separated themselves from the bunch, and Thomas is likely to choose one of those two schools. Michigan offered Thomas a scholarship nearly two years ago, and U-M offensive coordinator has taken over the mantle of recruiting the four-star recruit since that time. Thomas, however, has taken an unofficial visit to Notre Dame as well, so he has built a connection with the Fighting Irish coaching staff too.

At this time, Thomas' recruitment is too close to call, and it looks like an actual 50-50 split. Both schools are in need of adding talented receivers to their respective teams down the line, so the two schools are likely both pitching how important Thomas could be in their offenses in the years to come.

What do you think of Jayden Thomas' junior highlight tape? Does he remind you of any particular Michigan receivers? Or any NFL receivers? Let us know!