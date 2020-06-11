Michigan Target Film Study: Tywone Malone

After skipping over the position in the previous recruiting cycle, defensive tackle is an area of importance for Michigan in the 2021 class, and not long ago the Wolverines were listed as a top school for Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone.

With over 30 offers to his name, Malone has attracted a wide variety of schools due to his immense talent on the gridiron. But unlike many high level defensive lineman, Malone is a standout on the baseball diamond as well. In both instances, the 6-4, 300-pounder exhibits a ton of power, be it from the batter's box or the interior D-Line.

On the football field, Malone occupies a lot of space at defensive tackle and looks to be a shoe-in to play the three-tech at the next level. With a unique blend of explosiveness, raw power and aggression, Malone routinely blows his opponent off the ball as he attacks either the quarterback or the ball carrier. At tines, Malone has a tendency to stand a bit upright after the snap, but he keeps sinks his hips low enough to maintain leverage and force his blocker into a poor position.

Part of Malone's recipe in causing havoc involves quality footwork. As a four-star recruit, Malone frequently faces combo blocks and must rely on his footwork, technique and strength to bust through the offensive line, and that is exactly what he shows on tape. Malone is dominant in the run game and has made his calling card stuffing inside hand-offs at the high school level.

From a pass rush standpoint, Malone has strong hands and can knock his blocker off balance as he crashes the pocket. And while being aggressive, Malone does a sound job in not over-pursuing and staying under control.

According to Rivals.com, Malone checks in as the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey for this cycle and the No. 4 defensive tackle in the nation (No. 44 overall recruit). This lofty ranking helps explain why the east coast product is such a highly coveted player on the recruiting trail.

In May, Malone released a top 14, and Michigan was included in that group. Also named were: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A & M, USC and Virginia Tech. Malone has reportedly already visited the lion's share of these schools, so he has built a strong knowledge base about his potential choices without tapping into his five official visits yet.

So far, Michigan has offered 23 defensive tackle in the 2021 class, so the U-M coaching staff is making the position a focus. In particular, Malone received his Michigan offer well over a year ago, so he has had time to hear about the program and how the Wolverines would plan to utilize him at the next level.

A college decision from Malone is not expected anytime soon, so Michigan has time to continue selling its vision for the talented player down the road. Look for both defensive line coach Shaun Nua and defensive coordinator Don Brown to play a role in getting Malone on campus for an official visit.

