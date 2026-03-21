Michigan Football Reportedly Set to Bring Back Former WR Coach Ron Bellamy

According to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan is reportedly set to bring back former wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy to a front office position. The deal has not been finalized, but it's expected to be announced in the near future, once one final detail is worked out.

Bellamy, a former Michigan wide receiver from 1999-2002, was the most recent wide receivers coach at Michigan under both Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore. Bellamy came back to Ann Arbor in 2021 as the Wolverines' safeties coach. He then transitioned into the role of wide receivers coach, along with the offensive passing game coordinator from 2022-2025.

Once Michigan announces Bellamy's new role, it's expected to be the Director of Player Personnel.

New Michigan era under Kyle Whittingham

Once Kyle Whittingham took over as the head coach, he first restructured his coaching staff. Bellamy was just one of many coaches who weren't retained under Whittingham.

Then it was the front office. In what many thought was a shocking development, Whittingham moved on from General Manager Sean Magee, along with other members of the recruiting department, including Player of Personnel Albert Karschnia, along with others.

Whittingham made the move to bring over former long-time Notre Dame front office member Dave Peloquin to serve as the new General Manager. The Wolverines have since hired USC's Skylar Phan, who was the Director of Recruiting Strategy with the Trojans.

Bringing back Bellamy makes complete sense

Bellamy has been a big part of Michigan's culture shift under Harbaugh and has been beloved by the players, so this move makes sense on all levels. He was an avid recruiter for the Wolverines and was a big part in getting four-star Andrew Marsh in Ann Arbor last season.

The Wolverines' wide receiver corps has taken a hit in recent seasons with Bellamy as the coach. Whether it was talent, or coaching, or the scheme — production wasn't where it needed to be. Michigan hasn't had a 1000-yard wide receiver since Jeramy Gallon in 2013.

While the Wolverines were looking to make coaching changes, it was obvious that Bellamy was a good fit to stay in Ann Arbor. Not only was Bellamy loved at Michigan, but he has a long history in the state. On top of his playing days for the Wolverines, he coached 11 years at West Bloomfield as the head coach. He helped them win a state title in 2020.