Michigan football reportedly set to hire new offensive line coach

New Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham is reportedly bringing another assistant coach with him to Ann Arbor from Utah.

On Thursday, CBS Sports' Matt Matt Zenitz reported Utah offensive line coach/assistant head coach Jim Harding will join Whittingham's staff.

Harding is regarded as one of college football's top offensive line coaches and has developed a nation-leading 12 first-team all-conference players since 2015, as Zenitz notes in his report.

One of the country’s top OL coaches. Has developed a nation’s leading 12 first-team all-conference players since 2015 and likely to have two first-round picks in April. pic.twitter.com/F5O4gyPnPR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 1, 2026

Utah offensive linemen Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano are both projected first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Harding's history

Harding just finished his 12th season as the Utes' offensive line coach under Whittingham.

In that time, Harding established the unit as one of the best in the nation year in and year out. Since 2017, Harding has served in the role of being Utah's assistant head coach in addition to his work with the offensive line. Prior to the 2017 season, Harding spent two season as the Utes' co-offensive coordinator.

Harding got his career jumpstarted at Missouri as an offensive graduate assistant and coached with the Tigers from 2002-04.

He has ties in the state of Michigan from his time with Troy High School from 2005-08, serving as the program's defensive coordinator from 2005-07 before becoming the head coach in 2008.

Harding then jumped to the college level to Wyoming from 2009-13, serving in various roles helping the offense for the Cowboys.

In 2014, Harding joined Whittingham at Utah as the offensive line coach and has been there ever since.

Harding has coached 11 first-team All-Big 12 or All-PAC 12 selections to date and has had seven offensive linemen from Utah selected in the NFL Draft, including four members of the 2016 Utes' offensive line.

He will be tasked with developing a young, yet promising offensive line unit at Michigan moving forward.

